Mastercard Wave Analysis 29 January 2026
– MasterCard reversed from support area
– Likely to rise to resistance level 560.00
MasterCard recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 530.00 (which has been reversing the price from May) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The support level 530.00 was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.-p
MasterCard can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 560.00 (former support from the start of January).
