Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mastercard Wave Analysis 29 January 2026

Mastercard Wave Analysis 29 January 2026


2026-01-29 11:15:58
(MENAFN- FxPro) MasterCard: ⬆️ Buy

– MasterCard reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 560.00

MasterCard recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 530.00 (which has been reversing the price from May) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 530.00 was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

-p

MasterCard can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 560.00 (former support from the start of January).

MENAFN29012026000156011031ID1110671509



FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search