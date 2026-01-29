Mastercard Wave Analysis 29 January 2026

– MasterCard reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 560.00

MasterCard recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 530.00 (which has been reversing the price from May) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 530.00 was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

-p

MasterCard can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 560.00 (former support from the start of January).