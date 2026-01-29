Bank Of America Wave Analysis 29 January 2026

MENAFN - FxPro) Bank of America: ⬆️ Buy

– Bank of America reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 53.45

Bank of America recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 51.20 (which has been reversing the price from November), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from October.

The upward reversal from this support area created the second consecutive Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bank of America can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 53.45 (top of the previous wave b).