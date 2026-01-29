Safe, Easy, Quick And Comfortable: Main Features Of Transportation Within Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Moving around in Doha and across Qatar in general has become safe, quick, and cost-efficient, as the country has been considered one of the safest in terms of roads and traffic, with the number of serious injuries and fatalities steadily decreasing over the past few years.

While the country maintains strict traffic laws and regulations, motorists enjoy one of the most sophisticated road networks in the region, with efficient highways and easy-flowing traffic circulation, as there are over 9,000km of motorways with around 450km of highways, implementing the highest world safety standards with integrated traffic and security surveillance systems. Accordingly, most of the recently registered road accidents resulted in no injuries or only minor injuries, with a considerable number causing only vehicle blade-->

Besides, pedestrian safety is a top priority in the country, with smart traffic signs and dedicated pedestrian crossings on all major roads across the country's cities. Further, during major events, popular activities, weekends, and public holidays, traffic police personnel and patrols are deployed across the areas of usual public turnout, such as the popular souqs (markets), Doha Corniche, Souq Waqif and other key areas, to regulate the movement of people and enhance their safety. In the meantime, the road network is integrated with various safe pedestrian crossings in all key areas, including pedestrian-friendly and well-equipped modern pedestrian tunnels and flyovers.

The introduction of the metro service before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has reflected positively on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and made their mobility easier, more convenient and cheaper, especially with the free Metrolink services that effectively cover most areas in Doha and some parts of Al Wakra and Al Rayyan, among blade-->

"One of the things I love most about Qatar is that it is very easy and cost-effective to move around the country with multiple options of means of transport. You can even get a taxi ride for less than QR10, and it is quick, easy and comfortable," a journalist from one of the neighbouring countries stressed, as he frequently visits Doha.

He recalled that, many years before the Metro entered service and the smart taxi application was not yet available, moving around in Doha was very slow, expensive, and exhausting. "It used to take hours waiting for a taxi or getting public bus services, and road congestion used to be the norm rather than the exception," he recalled his experience more than 15 years ago.

However, he noted that compared to many countries in the region known for their sophisticated roads and transportation systems, Qatar can be ranked among the best in all respects, making it attractive for tourism, business and all aspects of life.

In the meantime, the various means of transport in the country are easily and safely accessible to people with special needs, enabling them to exercise their right to move.

Accordingly, all Doha Metro stations and the Lusail Tram network are easily accessible to people with special needs, with level-boarding platforms, wheelchair spaces, tactile paving for people with visual limitations, and dedicated seating and family areas. Mowasalat (Karwa) buses are equipped with wheelchair ramps and designated spaces, and Metrolink buses are equipped with the same. Further, people with disabilities can easily book a well-equipped taxi at a very reasonable fare.

The development of road networks and the transport sector is set to continue with the Qatar Transport Master Plan for Qatar 2050 (TMPQ 2050), launched in 2022, which entails various ambitious objectives, such as making Qatar's transport sector ready for population and tourism growth and business diversification.

