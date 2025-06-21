New Update! Instantly Migrate Emails From IMAP To IMAP With Trustvare IMAP Migration Tool

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 21, 2025 4:36 am - New update! Instantly migrate emails between IMAP accounts with the TrustVare IMAP Migration Tool. Fast, secure, and accurate email transfer with full folder structure and attachments preserved

The leading name in email transfer technology, TrustVare, has formally released the revised IMAP to IMAP transfer Tool. In addition to IMAP-supported email systems, including Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Office 365, Outlook, Zoho, AOL, and many others, these most recent enhancements seek to increase the speed, security, and simplicity of email transfer.

Whether from business consolidation, cloud migration, or inbox cleanliness, an increasing demand for flawless and error-free email migration calls for a new tool with its enhanced engine, elegant UI, and support of contemporary authentication methods.

What's New in the Updated Version?

The TrustVare development team has carried out a set of performance and user-centric updates:

.Modern authentication techniques allow users of Advanced OAuth 2.0 Support to move accounts with greater security, hence removing app password restrictions.

.Faster Transfer Engine: The tool has been tuned to send emails up to 40% faster than previously, hence lowering mailbox migration downtime.

.Customize and auto-match folders between source and destination accounts to help prevent data loss and confusion.

.Avoid duplicates using clever identification and only move new or altered emails during re-runs in incremental migration.

.Improved status tracking in real-time progress logs provides consumers with live migration performance updates.

.Supporting over 20+ IMAP-enabled platforms like Zimbra, Yandex, FastMail, Mail, IceWarp, and more, Wider IMAP Compatibility supports.

Why the Upgrade Matters

Changing email providers presents both personal and business issues for many. Errors can be somewhat common, from downtime to data loss. With its scalable features and simple design, the recently revised IMAP to IMAP Migration Tool seeks to remove these obstacles.

Our goal was to make this product smarter, faster, and more secure.“With this release, we have kept the tool easy for non-technical users while concentrating on solving real-world problems, including duplicate messages, unsupported folders, and authentication failures.

Key Benefits of IMAP to IMAP Migration Tool

.Transfers emails including metadata (To, From, Date, Subject), inline photos, and attachments. 100% Safe Migration.

.For corporate-level requirements, migrate several user accounts at once using a CSV file.

.Emails are transported straight across active accounts without requiring export or import of files.

.Mail from Gmail to Office 365, Yahoo to Zoho, Outlook to AOL, and more across platforms.

.Perfect for both home and business customers, Windows Compatibility is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and earlier versions.

Ideal for Users Across Industries

This solution meets many goals from startups and big companies to IT managers and consultants. Whether you are managing multi-user setups, consolidating inboxes, or changing hosting providers, it streamlines the email moving procedure without running into email loss or folder structure disturbance.

Pricing and Availability

The revised IMAP to IMAP Migration Tool is now available on the official website. Depending on their needs, users may select from personal, business, or enterprise license models. Additionally, a free demo version is available, which lets customers test-drive the program using little data before making a purchase.

About

TrustVare is a reputable developer of email transfer, backup, and recovery software for both consumers and businesses. It leads in safe email data solutions across platforms, always committed to user-friendly software and innovative functionality.

