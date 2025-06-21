IAEA Confirms Israeli Strike On Third Iranian Nuclear Facility

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A centrifuge manufacturing workshop in Esfahan has been struck in the latest Israeli attack on nuclear-related sites in Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed, Trend reports.

This marks the third such facility targeted within the past week.

The Esfahan workshop, which produced machines used to enrich uranium, had previously been under IAEA monitoring as part of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), including with surveillance cameras installed by the Agency. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that there was no nuclear material present at the site and therefore no radiological risk resulting from the strike.

“We know this facility well. There was no nuclear material at this site and therefore the attack on it will have no radiological consequences,” Grossi said.

The latest attack follows recent strikes on two other facilities: the Tehran Research Center, which hosted advanced centrifuge rotor production and testing, and a workshop in Karaj that manufactured centrifuge components. According to the IAEA, none of the strikes have caused internal or external radiological contamination so far.

Since Israel launched its military strikes on June 13, the IAEA has been closely monitoring developments at key Iranian nuclear sites, including in Arak, Esfahan, Karaj, Natanz, and Tehran, and has been providing regular updates to member states.

In a briefing to the UN Security Council on Friday, Grossi warned that the attacks have significantly undermined nuclear safety and security in Iran.“Though they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public, there is a danger this could occur,” he said.