Two Policemen Martyred In Gun Attack By Unknown Assailants In Gadoon, Swabi
According to police sources, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the IDS Gadoon police station when the officers were having a meal at a local hotel.
Two unidentified assailants entered the hotel on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire, killing Constable Jamal-ud-Din and Constable Zahid on the spot.
The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Topi and later moved to the Shah Mansoor Police Lines in Swabi, where funeral prayers were offered with official honours.
The funeral was attended by Mardan Regional Police Officer Najib-ur-Rehman Bhagvi, Swabi District Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Khan, SP Investigation Iftikhar Ali, SDPOs of the concerned circles, other senior officers, police personnel, and the families of the martyred officers.
