Azerbaijan Dismisses Head Of Its Gakh Executive Power - Decree

2025-06-21 08:05:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Musa Shakiliyev has been relieved of his duties as head of the Gakh District Executive Power, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

