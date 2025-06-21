War Update: 188 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Nearly Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the update via Facebook in its morning report on June 21.

Russian forces launched one missile and 59 air strikes across Ukraine, used four additional missiles, and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 3,082 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,997 attacks, including 68 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, specifically Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Chervona Krynytsia, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, and Kamianske.

National Guard soldiersgroup of Russian invaders in Pokrovsk sector

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck 18 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment. They also hit an artillery unit, two command posts, a UAV control center, and another high-value Russian target.

The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 38 Russian assault operations in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day. Enemy forces also conducted 10 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 207 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements-six of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched 15 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Zelene, Hlyboke, Kamianka, Fiholivka, and Vovchansk.

The Kupiansk sector saw three attempted Russian offensives near Stepova Novoselivka and Holubivka, all of which were unsuccessful.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian APC, tank,howitzer in Kupiansk direction

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in areas around Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub, as well as along the Karpivka–Hlushchenkove axis.

In the Siversk sector , Russian units launched seven assaults in the directions of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , seven combat clashes were recorded in the vicinity of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces launched 20 attacks on Toretsk, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and the area near Yablunivka.

The Pokrovsk sector saw the heaviest combat, where Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 53 enemy assault and offensive actions in and around Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Udachne, Nadiia, and Sribne, as well as along the approaches to Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Odradne, Bahatyr, Vesele, Fedorivka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector , Ukrainian forces thwarted one enemy offensive near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka. Meanwhile, in the Prydniprovskyi sector, troops successfully thwarted a Russian assault in the vicinity of the Antonivka Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive formations were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to June 21, 2025, reached approximately 1,010,390 personnel, including 1,060 troops killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.