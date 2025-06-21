Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chanakya Niti: 6 Things Women Are Better At Than Men

2025-06-21 06:11:06
Acharya Chanakya states that women are ahead of men in many aspects and are unmatched in these areas.

Chanakya Niti covers everything from life, work, sins, to married life. Chanakya also details the different qualities of women and men in his Niti Shastra.

Chanakya says women surpass men in emotional understanding and patience. Men lack patience, but women handle all situations patiently, earning them the title 'Kshamaya Dharitri'.

According to Chanakya, women are more intelligent than men. Men might make decisions in major matters, but women think smartly and decide on subtle issues.

Women compromise to maintain relationships, where men fall short. Be it husband-wife or with relatives, women handle relationships with compromise, even in tough situations.

Women have a greater ability to connect family and society. They know how to keep family united and interact with society.

Women are capable of making good decisions in tough times. Men decide without thinking when difficulties arise, but women think about overcoming hardships and then decide.

Compared to men, women have better communication skills and can charm with their words. That's why children often listen to their mothers, and husbands agree with their wives' decisions.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

