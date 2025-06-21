From The Hague To Kyiv: Participants Of Fundraising Run Welcomed In Zhytomyr

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The effort was initiated by Dutch serviceman Robin Imthorn, aiming to raise public awareness of the problems of recovery of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Four Dutch servicemen and four veterans undergoing rehabilitation in the Netherlands set out from The Hague for Kyiv on June 1. We, the three Ukrainian veterans, took over the baton from them at the Yahodyn checkpoint on June 14 and are now heading to Kyiv, covering a total distance of 600 km," said veteran Oleksandr Miroshnychenko.

According to the veteran, the participants cover 30 to 50 km every day. They have already visited Kovel, Lutsk, Rivne, and Zviahel. On June 21, the group plan to cross a finish line in Kyiv's Independence Square.

FirstHealth Center in Ukraine opened in Vinnytsia

During the race, donations are collected for a psychological rehabilitation program for veterans, which is operated by the public organization "DoLadu". In addition, people donate cash directly to participants.

"I have been running for six years. After I was discharged from the Armed Forces, it helps me clear my thoughts, and also promotes recovery and rehabilitation. Not everyone who comes back from war has visible injuries. Everyone has post-traumatic stress disorder to one degree or another. There will be more veterans, and they need to go back to civilian life. We do not want to be in demand only when we are fighting, we want to be remembered when we return from war," added Miroshnychenko.

Olena Zelenska reviewshealth program implementation in Dnipropetrovsk region

Participants in the run from The Hague to Kyiv in support of the Armed Forces were welcomed in Zhytomyr /Photo by Iryna Chyrytsia

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four veterans from Ukraine and four active-duty military service members from the Netherlands set off from The Hague to the Ukrainian border with the aim of raising 100,000 euros for medical care, rehabilitation, and psychological support for Ukrainian veterans and their families.