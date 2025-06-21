Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Storm Destroys Over 700 Hectares Of Forest In Rivne Region

2025-06-21 06:10:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Rivne Regional State Administration .

“A powerful storm that swept through the forests of Kostopil two weeks ago left behind widespread destruction. According to preliminary estimates, the storm damaged more than 700 hectares of forest . Thousands of trees were felled - pines, oaks, birches, and alders,” the report said.

Deputy Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kokhan familiarized himself with the situation on site. Together with forestry experts, the Ministry of Environment discussed the algorithm for further actions, as the development of the affected areas must begin as soon as possible.

According to Kochan, it is necessary to act quickly and within the law. He stressed that this issue concerns not only the forestry and woodworking industries, but also ecology and the stability of local budgets. The quality of wood is declining every day, and if we delay, the risks of fires and economic losses will increase.



As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Novy Berestovets in Rivne region, more than 70 buildings were damaged by a storm that occurred on the evening of June 8, including farm buildings, a club, and a kindergarten.

Photo: Rivne Regional State Administration

