Storm Destroys Over 700 Hectares Of Forest In Rivne Region
“A powerful storm that swept through the forests of Kostopil two weeks ago left behind widespread destruction. According to preliminary estimates, the storm damaged more than 700 hectares of forest . Thousands of trees were felled - pines, oaks, birches, and alders,” the report said.
Deputy Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kokhan familiarized himself with the situation on site. Together with forestry experts, the Ministry of Environment discussed the algorithm for further actions, as the development of the affected areas must begin as soon as possible.
According to Kochan, it is necessary to act quickly and within the law. He stressed that this issue concerns not only the forestry and woodworking industries, but also ecology and the stability of local budgets. The quality of wood is declining every day, and if we delay, the risks of fires and economic losses will increase.
Read also: War update: 203 clashes, situation tense in Pokrovsk axis
As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Novy Berestovets in Rivne region, more than 70 buildings were damaged by a storm that occurred on the evening of June 8, including farm buildings, a club, and a kindergarten.
Photo: Rivne Regional State Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment