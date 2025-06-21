DIU Releases Archive Footage Of Russian Volunteer Corps Battles In Kupiansk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which released archival video footage.

An assault group on two M113 armored personnel carriers broke through the invaders' positions-one of these vehicles was hit by an enemy FPV drone, but this did not stop their advance.

The fighting took place at close range, under constant fire from Mavics and heavy enemy artillery.

Despite everything, the assault group managed to capture enemy positions, repel enemy forces, repel several counterattacks, and capture two Russian servicemen.

Russian forces launch airstrike on border community inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Pavlo Shamshin, spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, in order to pose a threat to Kupiansk from the north, specifically on the right bank, the Russians need to establish pontoon bridges across the Oskil River, i.e., organize logistics.

Illustrative photo