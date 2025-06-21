Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Millennials Lead Yoga Adoption With 74% Practicing Regularly: Report

2025-06-21 06:09:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A new study finds that 74 per cent of millennials include yoga in their daily wellness routines, making them the leading age group in regular practice, closely followed by Gen X at 70 per cent.

Conducted by ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a sample of nearly 1,000 respondents across both metro and non-metro areas, the pan-India study released on International Yoga Day explores health practices, motivations, and awareness levels providing a snapshot of how Indians are weaving wellness into their everyday routines.

“As stress and burnout become the new epidemic, yoga is not just making a comeback - it's becoming a daily essential. India's timeless contribution to global health, yoga, offers a powerful, holistic path to living well.

“Our latest report shows that 74 per cent of millennials now practise yoga regularly - a compelling indicator that today's middle-aged are investing not just in longevity, but in ageing well,” said Sheena Kapoor, head marketing, corporate communications and CSR at ICICI Lombard.

The findings also reveal that yoga has moved beyond a niche practice to become mainstream in India, with 72 per cent of respondents practising it regularly and another 18 per cent doing so occasionally.

However, according to the report, the gap between awareness and experience continues to be significant“while 66 per cent of respondents recognise that yoga can reduce stress and anxiety, only 52 per cent have personally experienced these benefits”.

In addition to yoga, daily walks and maintaining a balanced diet rank among the top health practices adopted to enhance overall well-being. The report notes that Gen X is at the forefront of embracing these habits, with men showing slightly higher participation than women.

The report also highlights the rising appeal of online formats but points out that nearly half of participants still favour studio classes, while 28 per cent opt for livestream sessions and 13 per cent rely on apps or pre-recorded videos.

MENAFN21062025000215011059ID1109703694

