Eni, AICS To Cooperate On Community Projects In Mozambique

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Eni Rovuma Basin and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) have signed a letter of intent to strengthen cooperation on initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of communities in Mozambique, Trend reports.

The agreement outlines potential collaboration in a range of sectors, including agriculture, rural development, environmental protection, blue economy, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), food security, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, and community health.

The partnership reflects a joint commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth, with the goal of contributing to the long-term well-being of local communities and advancing the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Eni has operated in Mozambique since 2006. Between 2011 and 2014, it discovered significant natural gas reserves in the Rovuma Basin, estimated at approximately 2,400 billion cubic meters. Eni is the delegated operator of the Coral South project, Mozambique's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production initiative, which has delivered more than 100 LNG cargoes since starting production in 2022. In April 2025, Mozambique approved the Plan of Development for Coral North, a project intended to build on the success of Coral South.

AICS is responsible for implementing development cooperation projects under the direction of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It operates through its central offices in Rome and Florence and a network of 20 offices abroad, including 10 in Africa. In Mozambique, AICS has longstanding partnerships with government institutions, civil society organizations, and United Nations agencies.