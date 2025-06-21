Eni, AICS To Cooperate On Community Projects In Mozambique
The agreement outlines potential collaboration in a range of sectors, including agriculture, rural development, environmental protection, blue economy, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), food security, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, and community health.
The partnership reflects a joint commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth, with the goal of contributing to the long-term well-being of local communities and advancing the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Eni has operated in Mozambique since 2006. Between 2011 and 2014, it discovered significant natural gas reserves in the Rovuma Basin, estimated at approximately 2,400 billion cubic meters. Eni is the delegated operator of the Coral South project, Mozambique's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production initiative, which has delivered more than 100 LNG cargoes since starting production in 2022. In April 2025, Mozambique approved the Plan of Development for Coral North, a project intended to build on the success of Coral South.
AICS is responsible for implementing development cooperation projects under the direction of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It operates through its central offices in Rome and Florence and a network of 20 offices abroad, including 10 in Africa. In Mozambique, AICS has longstanding partnerships with government institutions, civil society organizations, and United Nations agencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment