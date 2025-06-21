Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzatom, Rosatom Sign Mou To Develop Radiation Processing Centers In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 21. Azim Akhmedkhadzhayev, Director of the Agency Uzatom, and Artur Kolontayev, General Director of a Rosatom subsidiary responsible for radiation processing projects, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

The agreement sets the framework for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation focused on the establishment of multifunctional ionizing radiation processing centers in Uzbekistan.

These centers will consist of integrated facilities, engineering systems, and specialized equipment to perform ionizing radiation treatment of medical devices, food products, and agricultural goods. This initiative is poised to significantly advance the modernization of Uzbekistan's medical and agricultural industries by enhancing sterilization standards, prolonging product shelf life, and bolstering food security.

The partnership underscores Uzbekistan's dedication to incorporating cutting-edge technologies within key sectors of its economy. By developing these state-of-the-art processing centers, Uzbekistan aims to improve the quality of its domestic products and markedly increase its export capacity, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and development.

