Ecuador And UAE Build Stronger Trade Ties At Quito Forum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took a big step to work closer together by holding their first Economic and Investment Forum in Quito on June 21, 2025.
This event brought top government officials and business leaders from both countries to discuss how they can help each other's economies grow.
The UAE sent a high-level group led by Omar Sultan Al Olama, their Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work.
He came with leaders from big UAE companies in aviation, energy, trade, and technology. Ecuador's government and business community welcomed them, hoping to attract new investments and create jobs.
Over the past year, Ecuador's leaders visited the UAE, and UAE officials visited Ecuador. These meetings led to 28 agreements between the two countries.
The deals cover many areas, including trade, investment, energy, mining, agriculture, technology, health, and education.
Ecuador's economy had a tough year in 2024, shrinking by 2 percent. The government responded by raising taxes, changing fuel prices, and making reforms to stabilize the situation.
Ecuador and UAE Build Stronger Trade Ties at Quito Forum
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that Ecuador met its targets and received extra financial support.
Trade between Ecuador and the UAE is growing fast. In 2023, non-oil trade between the two countries reached $675 million, which is 76 percent more than the year before.
The UAE's Dubai Ports World invested $1.2 billion in Ecuador's Port of Posorja, showing real commitment to the country.
Both countries are working on a trade agreement that will make it easier to do business together.
They want to remove barriers and find new opportunities in areas like agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and technology.
This agreement will help Ecuadorian companies reach new markets and give UAE investors a way into Latin America.
The forum in Quito is just the start. The 28 agreements will lead to real projects and investments.
Ecuador hopes this will bring jobs, better services, and more opportunities for its people. For the UAE, it opens the door to new business in Latin America.
This story matters because it shows how two countries can work together for mutual benefit, focusing on practical business deals rather than politics.
The partnership is about creating real results that help both sides grow and improve the lives of their people.
