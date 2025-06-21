Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India remains affected by aftermath of Operation Sindoor


2025-06-21 04:11:44
(MENAFN) India remains affected by the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, where it witnessed China providing significant support to Pakistan through military hardware, intelligence, command, control, and shaping global narratives. India and China have experienced frequent military clashes along their shared border over the years.

While the US-led NATO alliance openly backs Ukraine against Russia, China has quietly supported Russia as a counterbalance to the West. India, aiming to avoid provoking the US, has maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict—an approach that Russia views with some disappointment.

Both China and, to a lesser extent, Russia are uneasy about India’s increasing involvement in the Quad, a strategic alliance between India, the US, Japan, and Australia, which is largely perceived as anti-China.

Adding to India’s frustrations, Russia continues to cultivate ties with Pakistan, viewing the country as strategically vital for protecting its interests in Central Asia. Russia’s engagement with Pakistan also serves as a subtle reminder to India not to grow too close to the United States.

