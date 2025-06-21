403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India remains affected by aftermath of Operation Sindoor
(MENAFN) India remains affected by the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, where it witnessed China providing significant support to Pakistan through military hardware, intelligence, command, control, and shaping global narratives. India and China have experienced frequent military clashes along their shared border over the years.
While the US-led NATO alliance openly backs Ukraine against Russia, China has quietly supported Russia as a counterbalance to the West. India, aiming to avoid provoking the US, has maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict—an approach that Russia views with some disappointment.
Both China and, to a lesser extent, Russia are uneasy about India’s increasing involvement in the Quad, a strategic alliance between India, the US, Japan, and Australia, which is largely perceived as anti-China.
Adding to India’s frustrations, Russia continues to cultivate ties with Pakistan, viewing the country as strategically vital for protecting its interests in Central Asia. Russia’s engagement with Pakistan also serves as a subtle reminder to India not to grow too close to the United States.
While the US-led NATO alliance openly backs Ukraine against Russia, China has quietly supported Russia as a counterbalance to the West. India, aiming to avoid provoking the US, has maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict—an approach that Russia views with some disappointment.
Both China and, to a lesser extent, Russia are uneasy about India’s increasing involvement in the Quad, a strategic alliance between India, the US, Japan, and Australia, which is largely perceived as anti-China.
Adding to India’s frustrations, Russia continues to cultivate ties with Pakistan, viewing the country as strategically vital for protecting its interests in Central Asia. Russia’s engagement with Pakistan also serves as a subtle reminder to India not to grow too close to the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment