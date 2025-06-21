403
Russia praises Uganda as new BRICS partner
Russia has officially welcomed Uganda as a BRICS partner country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday during discussions with Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo in Moscow. Lavrov expressed eagerness to collaborate with Uganda within the BRICS framework, stating, “We welcome Uganda as a BRICS partner country and look forward to active cooperation with our Ugandan friends in this new format.”
BRICS, initially formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was joined by South Africa in 2011. In 2024, the bloc expanded to include full members Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Indonesia. Earlier this year, Uganda and Nigeria, along with seven other nations outside Africa, were granted BRICS partner status.
During the meeting, the ministers covered various topics, emphasizing trade, investment, energy, agriculture, science, technology, and healthcare. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue based on international law and UN Charter principles.
Odongo also requested Russia’s assistance in securing land or property in Moscow to establish a permanent Ugandan chancery.
Uganda’s delegation was led by Vice President Jessica Alupo, who held talks with Russia’s Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko. Matviyenko described Uganda as a vital partner for Russia in Africa, highlighting their shared dedication to mutually beneficial cooperation across multiple sectors.
Vice President Alupo noted that Russia’s historical friendship, built on respect, trust, and solidarity, played a role in Africa’s liberation.
The day before, Alupo met with Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation ahead of the upcoming session of the Russian-Ugandan Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.
Alupo previously visited Russia in September to participate in the 2024 Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg.
