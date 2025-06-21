Sports Department's Yoga Wave Sweeps Across Districts

Under the overarching theme“Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” schools and communities have been actively participating in yoga sessions, competitions, and awareness programs. The initiative, supervised by Secretary to Government, Department of YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, and Director General, Anuradha Gupta, has witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm from students, physical education teachers and citizens.

District Highlights:

Doda: Over 1,185 students (625 boys and 560 girls) are undergoing intensive yoga training ahead of the mega event on June 21. Qualified YSS trainers are conducting sessions to ensure flawless participation.

Ganderbal: The 'Yoga Run-Up' initiative saw spirited participation, with GHSS Ganderbal (60 girls + 12 staff), BHS Shallabugh (72 students), and GHS Shallabugh (150 students) leading the charge.

Anantnag: Pre-event yoga sessions were held across all zones, engaging thousands. Bijbehara (427 students), Verinag (530 participants), Achabal (925 attendees), and Mattan (940 students) stood out.

Kishtwar: A record-breaking 18,952 students performed yoga during morning assemblies in schools like GHSS Sounder, HSS Dool, and DMP HSS Kishtwar.

Rajouri: Community-wide pre-celebrations emphasized yoga's role in a balanced lifestyle, with events in parks, schools, and community halls.

Reasi: Awareness programs in Chassana, Pouni, and Arnas zones saw active involvement from students and locals, fostering a culture of holistic health.

Similar activities were organized across other districts of J&K.

In Baramulla, over 700 students demonstrated yoga at Eco Park Khadniyar in collaboration with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Bandipora reported 1,380 participants practicing various asanas, while Hawal sports Zone in Srinagar conducted dedicated yoga awareness programs ahead of the main event.

While throwing light on the importance of the Yog, DG YSS said that the Department of YSS has integrated yoga into its annual activity calendar.

