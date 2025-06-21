Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sports Department's Yoga Wave Sweeps Across Districts

Sports Department's Yoga Wave Sweeps Across Districts


2025-06-21 12:12:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In build-up to International Yoga Day 2025, the Department of Youth Services and Sports is spearheading a massive campaign across all sports zones of J&K to promote yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Under the overarching theme“Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” schools and communities have been actively participating in yoga sessions, competitions, and awareness programs. The initiative, supervised by Secretary to Government, Department of YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, and Director General, Anuradha Gupta, has witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm from students, physical education teachers and citizens.

District Highlights:

Doda: Over 1,185 students (625 boys and 560 girls) are undergoing intensive yoga training ahead of the mega event on June 21. Qualified YSS trainers are conducting sessions to ensure flawless participation.

Ganderbal: The 'Yoga Run-Up' initiative saw spirited participation, with GHSS Ganderbal (60 girls + 12 staff), BHS Shallabugh (72 students), and GHS Shallabugh (150 students) leading the charge.

Read Also Yoga Marks Beginning Of Inner Peace Becoming Global Policy: PM Modi LG Urges Public to Embrace Yoga on Int'l Yoga Day

Anantnag: Pre-event yoga sessions were held across all zones, engaging thousands. Bijbehara (427 students), Verinag (530 participants), Achabal (925 attendees), and Mattan (940 students) stood out.

Kishtwar: A record-breaking 18,952 students performed yoga during morning assemblies in schools like GHSS Sounder, HSS Dool, and DMP HSS Kishtwar.

Rajouri: Community-wide pre-celebrations emphasized yoga's role in a balanced lifestyle, with events in parks, schools, and community halls.

Reasi: Awareness programs in Chassana, Pouni, and Arnas zones saw active involvement from students and locals, fostering a culture of holistic health.

Similar activities were organized across other districts of J&K.

In Baramulla, over 700 students demonstrated yoga at Eco Park Khadniyar in collaboration with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Bandipora reported 1,380 participants practicing various asanas, while Hawal sports Zone in Srinagar conducted dedicated yoga awareness programs ahead of the main event.

While throwing light on the importance of the Yog, DG YSS said that the Department of YSS has integrated yoga into its annual activity calendar.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21062025000215011059ID1109703108

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search