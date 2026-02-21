Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Venezuela’s Acting Leader Meets Jordanian FM in Caracas to Deepen Ties

Venezuela’s Acting Leader Meets Jordanian FM in Caracas to Deepen Ties


2026-02-21 08:23:04
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez met Friday with Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Hussein Al‑Safadi, at the presidential palace in Caracas to reaffirm sovereign commitments and discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Before their meeting, the Jordanian minister was also received by Venezuela’s foreign minister, Yván Gil, where they explored opportunities to enhance diplomatic and economic relations.

"During our meeting, we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue and understanding as fundamental pillars for achieving peace among peoples, as well as on defending the sovereignty of nations. During his visit, we will review the bilateral agenda with the aim of strengthening our mutual cooperation and deepening the diplomatic ties that unite our peoples," Gil wrote on Telegram.

According to official reports, Safadi delivered greetings from King Abdullah II and emphasized the monarch’s interest in developing relations with Venezuela. Rodríguez reciprocated with her own greetings and underscored Venezuela’s interest in strengthening ties across various domains.

Discussions during the visit covered avenues to expand cooperation in areas such as energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment, alongside regional and international issues of shared concern. Both sides agreed to work on a roadmap for economic collaboration and expedite agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The visit builds on a long history of diplomatic relations between the two nations and reflects ongoing efforts to broaden political and economic engagement.

MENAFN21022026000045017281ID1110771290



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search