Venezuela’s Acting Leader Meets Jordanian FM in Caracas to Deepen Ties
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez met Friday with Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Hussein Al‑Safadi, at the presidential palace in Caracas to reaffirm sovereign commitments and discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.
Before their meeting, the Jordanian minister was also received by Venezuela’s foreign minister, Yván Gil, where they explored opportunities to enhance diplomatic and economic relations.
"During our meeting, we agreed on the importance of promoting dialogue and understanding as fundamental pillars for achieving peace among peoples, as well as on defending the sovereignty of nations. During his visit, we will review the bilateral agenda with the aim of strengthening our mutual cooperation and deepening the diplomatic ties that unite our peoples," Gil wrote on Telegram.
According to official reports, Safadi delivered greetings from King Abdullah II and emphasized the monarch’s interest in developing relations with Venezuela. Rodríguez reciprocated with her own greetings and underscored Venezuela’s interest in strengthening ties across various domains.
Discussions during the visit covered avenues to expand cooperation in areas such as energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment, alongside regional and international issues of shared concern. Both sides agreed to work on a roadmap for economic collaboration and expedite agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation.
The visit builds on a long history of diplomatic relations between the two nations and reflects ongoing efforts to broaden political and economic engagement.
