Bihar BJP Workers In Patna Burn Rahul Gandhi's Effigy After Congress Protest At AI Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, on Saturday, held a protest in Patna against Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of promoting an anti-national mindset and hurting Indian culture.

The protest was led by Sanjay Kumar Gupta, BJP MLA from Kumhrar Assembly constituency in Patna.

BJP workers marched from the Bihar BJP headquarters to the Income Tax Square, where they raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and burned his effigy.

During the demonstration, BJP workers demanded a public apology from LoP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that protests by the Indian Youth Congress workers during the recent AI Summit in Delhi had tarnished India's global image.

BJP workers alleged that Congress supporters created an inappropriate disturbance at a time when international delegations had arrived in India to witness the country's growing capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence.

According to the BJP workers, the incident brought embarrassment to the nation on an international platform.

They claimed that the demonstration during the AI Summit was carried out at the behest of Rahul Gandhi with the intention of defaming India globally.

Addressing the BJP workers, Kumhrar BJP MLA Sanjay Kumar Gupta said that the actions of Congress-associated youth wing during the AI Summit had damaged India's reputation.

"When representatives from across the world came to see India's rapid progress in artificial intelligence, Congress workers allegedly attempted to tarnish the country's image through inappropriate and indecent protests. There were attempts to enter the Summit by forging entry IDs, which is a serious matter. The nation is hurt by this incident, and BJP workers have come out on the streets to protest," he added.

Senior BJP leader and Spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh also criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged that the AI Summit was a global platform showcasing India's technological strength, but Congress supporters attempted to insult Indian culture through an objectionable protest.

He claimed that the protest by the Indian Youth Congress was orchestrated under Rahul Gandhi's direction and was aimed at maligning India's image at the international level.