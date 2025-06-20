Extreme Window Film Expands Premium XPEL VISION Window Tinting To Homes And Businesses In Greenville, SC
Homeowners and business owners across Greenville, Mauldin, Greer, and surrounding communities can now benefit from industry-leading heat rejection, UV protection, and improved privacy - all professionally installed by the team at Extreme Window Film.
“We're committed to giving our neighbors the best,” said a spokesperson for Extreme Window Film.“XPEL VISION films offer cutting-edge technology that keeps indoor spaces cooler, reduces glare, and protects furnishings - all while adding style and value to any property.”
Premium Protection for Every Building
Extreme Window Film specializes in:
-
Residential Window Tinting - reduce energy bills, protect interiors from sun damage, and add daytime privacy.
Commercial Window Tinting - improve comfort for employees and customers, cut HVAC costs, and enhance curb appeal for offices, storefronts, and restaurants.
Each installation uses XPEL VISION Window Film, known for crystal-clear clarity, strong UV rejection, and durable performance - trusted by property owners nationwide.
Locally Owned, Serving Greenville with Pride
Conveniently located at 700 Woodruff Road #6, Greenville, SC 29607, Extreme Window Film proudly serves the entire Upstate area. With a reputation for professional installations and friendly, expert advice, they are Greenville's go-to source for residential and commercial window tinting.
About Extreme Window Film
Extreme Window Film is dedicated to providing high-quality window tinting for homes and businesses in Greenville and surrounding communities. Using only the best films from XPEL VISION, they deliver unmatched comfort, energy savings, and style - backed by expert installation and personalized service.
