Liver Fibrosis Market Forecast To 2034: Evolving Therapeutic Strategies Amid Rising Disease Burden Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Liver fibrosis is a progressive condition caused by chronic liver injury from diseases like NASH, hepatitis B/C, alcohol-related liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis. If untreated, it can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), yet often goes undiagnosed early due to its silent progression."Liver fibrosis is a progressive condition caused by chronic liver injury from diseases like NASH, hepatitis B/C, alcohol-related liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis. If untreated, it can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), yet often goes undiagnosed early due to its silent progression.

DelveInsight's latest report,“ Liver Fibrosis – Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 ,” delivers a detailed analysis of the disease landscape across the 7MM (the US, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain], the UK, and Japan). The report provides granular epidemiological segmentation based on fibrosis staging (F0–F4), etiology, and diagnostic modality. It highlights shifting trends in liver disease etiology, such as the rising incidence of NASH-related fibrosis, particularly in aging and metabolically at-risk populations.

The liver fibrosis market is entering a transformative phase, driven by greater awareness, improved diagnostic tools-including non-invasive imaging and serum biomarkers-and a rapidly advancing therapeutic pipeline. While current management largely focuses on treating the underlying cause of liver injury, emerging therapies aim to directly halt or reverse fibrogenesis. Notably, the approval of REZDIFFRA (resmetirom) in the US for MASH has set the stage for the introduction of more antifibrotic agents.

Looking ahead, the liver fibrosis treatment market is expected to expand significantly by 2034, supported by the launch of first-in-class agents, growing screening initiatives, and investment in fibrosis-specific R&D. DelveInsight's comprehensive report outlines market dynamics, late-stage pipeline assets, unmet needs, and strategic insights for stakeholders navigating this high-potential therapeutic space.

Request a sample and uncover the latest breakthroughs shaping the Liver Fibrosis market landscape and future outlook

Some of the key insights of the Liver Fibrosis Market Report:

. In 2023, the liver fibrosis market in the 7MM was valued at USD 1.8 billion , projected to grow at a ~24% CAGR through 2034.

. The U.S. liver fibrosis market was USD 1.3 billion in 2023 , expected to grow with upcoming therapies.

. There were ~8 million diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2023.

. The U.S. accounted for 51.4% of cases, EU4 and the UK for 34.1%, and Japan for 14.4%.

. The U.S. had the highest burden, with ~4 million cases in 2023, expected to rise by 2034.

. In May 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it will present new data from its portfolio in metabolic and cardiovascular health at the 32nd European Congress on Obesity (ECO) from May 11–14, 2025. The data will include real-world evidence studies on semaglutide, additional analysis of the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial, and part 1 of the phase III ESSENCE trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

. In May 2025, Roche announced the launch of its ELECSYS PRO-C3 test, a new diagnostic solution designed to assess the severity of liver fibrosis in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Developed in collaboration with Nordic Bioscience, the test provides clinicians with a simple and efficient way to identify patients with liver fibrosis of varying severity, facilitating timely intervention and management of the disease.

. In November 2024, Novo Nordisk announced positive results for semaglutide in treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). In the Phase III Essence trial, a once-weekly 2.4 mg dose of semaglutide improved liver fibrosis and resolved steatohepatitis without worsening liver fibrosis in MASH patients with stage 2 or stage 3 fibrosis, meeting the primary endpoints.

. Emerging therapies for liver fibrosis include Efruxifermin (EFX), Denifanstat (TVB-2640), Survodutide (BI 456906), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), Lanifibranor (IVA337), Aramchol, WEGOVY (semaglutide 2.4 mg), VK2809 (TRß Agonist), Rencofilstat (CRV431), Ervogastat + Clesacostat, Berberine ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801), Efimosfermin alfa, HU6, LPCN 1144, ALG-055009, MN-001 (tipelukast), Icosabutate, Tirzepatide (LY3298176), and others.

. Key companies involved in the treatment of liver fibrosis include Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc., Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

Curious to see the graphical version of these numbers? The liver fibrosis infographic is ready for you. Check it out here !

Liver Fibrosis Overview

Liver Fibrosis is a complex and often late-diagnosed malignancy arising from the epithelial cells, stromal cells, or germ cells of the ovary. Among these, epithelial Liver Fibrosis is the most prevalent, accounting for over 90% of malignant ovarian tumors. Due to its subtle early symptoms and lack of reliable screening methods, the disease is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages, contributing to its high mortality rate among gynecological cancers.

The most common and aggressive subtype is High-Grade Serous Liver Fibrosis (HGSOC), which often presents with widespread peritoneal metastases. In contrast, Low-Grade Serous Liver Fibrosis (LGSOC) tends to follow a more indolent course but shows resistance to standard chemotherapy, highlighting a critical unmet need for targeted therapies. Genetic mutations such as BRCA1/2 and alterations in the MAPK pathway (BRAF/KRAS/NRAS/NF1) and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status play a pivotal role in disease stratification and therapy selection.

Over the past decade, the Liver Fibrosis treatment landscape has evolved with the introduction of PARP inhibitors, anti-angiogenic agents, and targeted therapies that have significantly improved outcomes in biomarker-driven subpopulations. Despite these advancements, resistance development, limited options for certain subtypes like LGSOC, and high relapse rates continue to challenge long-term disease control.

As research progresses, efforts are focused on improving early diagnosis, personalizing treatment based on molecular profiling, and expanding therapeutic options through clinical trials and novel drug development.

Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Liver Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

. Total Liver Fibrosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Liver Fibrosis Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Total Liver Fibrosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases (≥F2 Stage) in MASH

Liver Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The Drug Uptake section offers a detailed analysis of the adoption trends of newly launched and upcoming therapies for Liver Fibrosis throughout the study period. It evaluates patient adoption rates, market penetration, and the commercial performance of each therapy, providing a clear understanding of the factors driving or hindering the market acceptance of these treatments.

The Therapeutics Assessment further highlights the Liver Fibrosis drugs, demonstrating the most rapid uptake. It examines the underlying drivers contributing to their swift adoption and compares the market share of these therapies to identify those gaining significant traction.

Additionally, the report provides an in-depth overview of the current therapeutic pipeline for Liver Fibrosis, covering investigational drugs at various stages of development. It profiles the key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively involved in advancing targeted treatments and presents the latest updates on partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, licensing deals, and other strategic developments shaping the future of Liver Fibrosis therapeutics.

Get a free sample for the liver fibrosis market forecast, size & share analysis report:

Liver Fibrosis Market Outlook

The liver fibrosis treatment landscape is undergoing significant transformation, with increased focus on targeted therapies aimed at addressing the underlying fibrotic processes rather than just the causative liver diseases. The approval of REZDIFFRA (resmetirom) by the US FDA for noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis marks a major milestone, offering both hepatic fat reduction and fibrogenic pathway modulation.

Despite progress, the Liver Fibrosis market continues to face substantial unmet needs. Currently available treatments primarily slow progression, but cannot reverse established fibrosis. This gap highlights the urgent demand for anti-fibrotic agents, regenerative therapies, and advanced non-invasive biomarkers to improve early detection and therapeutic monitoring.

Several Liver Fibrosis therapies are under clinical development, focusing on metabolic reprogramming, inflammation reduction, and fibrosis regression. Notable candidates include GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonists like Survodutide, FGF21 analogs Pegozafermin and Efruxifermin, and PPAR agonists such as Lanifibranor. Other approaches, like RNA interference (Fazirsiran), lipid synthesis inhibitors (Denifanstat, Aramchol), and cyclophilin inhibitors (Rencofilstat), represent diverse mechanisms targeting the complex fibrotic cascade.

Key Liver Fibrosis companies leading innovation include Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, and others. A rich pipeline featuring drugs such as HU6, LPCN 1144, MN-001, Icosabutate, Lixudebart, PHIN-214, and FXR314 underscores the growing momentum in this therapeutic area.

With rising disease prevalence, evolving diagnostics, and a promising therapeutic pipeline, the Liver Fibrosis market is expected to witness strong growth and innovation through 2034.

Liver Fibrosis Market Drivers

. The increasing global burden of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), metabolic syndrome, and obesity is contributing to a surge in liver fibrosis cases, especially in developed countries.

. Recent FDA approval of REZDIFFRA (resmetirom) and a robust pipeline of novel agents (targeting fibrosis pathways, lipid metabolism, and inflammation) are driving growth and attracting investment in the Liver Fibrosis treatment landscape.

Liver Fibrosis Market Barriers

. Current therapies primarily slow progression but do not reverse fibrosis, highlighting a critical unmet need in delivering effective anti-fibrotic solutions.

. The absence of reliable, non-invasive diagnostic tools and standardized biomarkers hampers early detection and monitoring, making it challenging to track therapeutic response and patient stratification.

Scope of the Liver Fibrosis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan].

. Key Liver Fibrosis Companies: Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

. Key Liver Fibrosis Therapies: Efruxifermin (EFX), Denifanstat (TVB-2640), Survodutide (BI 456906), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), Lanifibranor (IVA337), Aramchol, WEGOVY (semaglutide 2.4 mg), VK2809 (TRß Agonist), Rencofilstat (CRV431), Ervogastat + Clesacostat, Berberine ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801), Efimosfermin alfa, HU6, LPCN 1144, ALG-055009, MN-001 (tipelukast), Icosabutate, Tirzepatide (LY3298176), and others.

. Liver Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Fibrosis currently marketed, and Liver Fibrosis emerging therapies.

. Liver Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Liver Fibrosis market drivers and Liver Fibrosis market barriers.

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies.

. Liver Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Liver Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement.

To learn more about Liver Fibrosis companies working in the treatment market, check out our Liver Fibrosis Market Report

Table of Contents

1. Liver Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Liver Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Liver Fibrosis

4. Liver Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Liver Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Liver Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Liver Fibrosis

9. Liver Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Liver Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Liver Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Liver Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Liver Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Liver Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Liver Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Liver Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Liver Fibrosis Appendix

18. Liver Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform, PharmDelve.