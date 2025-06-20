403
French FM: Military Operations Can Delay Iran's Nuclear Prog. But Can't Eliminate It
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 20 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Friday military operations against Iran may delay Iran's nuclear program but they could not eliminate it, which was "why we believe that the only solution is through negotiation."
Speaking at a media briefing following the conclusion of the European-Iranian talks held in Geneva Barrot said: "We wanted to open a dialogue with the Iranian Foreign Ministry because we believe there is no definitive military solution to the Iranian nuclear issue."
He explained that the talks represent a diplomatic initiative aimed at contributing to de-escalation in the Middle East and finding a sustainable solution to the security challenges posed by Iranian policies first and foremost the nuclear program which taken on an increasingly military character in recent years raising existential threats to Israeli occupation, countries in the region and also European nations.
Barrot emphasized the importance of diplomacy, recalling that the signing of the Iran nuclear deal 10 years ago led to a significant rollback in Iran's nuclear program and thereby reduced the threat to European security.
"We believe this diplomatic initiative should pave the way for renewed negotiations. We came here following close coordination with our American and Israeli partners as well as with countries in the region," he said.
Barrot welcomed the Iranian Foreign Minister's willingness to continue discussions on the nuclear program and on broader issues. "We expect Iran to be open to dialogue including with the United States to reach a negotiated settlement to this crisis that poses a serious threat not only to the Middle East but also to Europe," he said.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also underlined the importance of the Geneva discussions saying that "dialogue with Iran is essential to avoid further regional escalation which serves no one's interests," and stressed the need to keep communication channels open.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, emphasizing that this has been the firm and clear position of the three European countries (E3) for many years.
"We are committed to continuing these discussions and encourage Iran to maintain its dialogue with the United States," he said, describing the situation as "perilous" and underlining that it is "hugely important to avoid further regional escalation."
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said "we had very serious discussions with our Iranian counterparts." He added that the entire region is in a critical situation and that it is in everyone's interest to avoid further escalation.
"The good result today is that we are leaving the room with the impression that the Iranian side is basically ready to talk about all important issues. For us Europeans it is important that we get involved but above all it is of great importance that the United States participate in these negotiations and in finding a solution." he said. (end)
