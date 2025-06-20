KFED And ADPIC Sign Strategic Agreement To Collaborate On Infrastructure Development In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development KFED and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre ADPIC signed a strategic agreement to advance bilateral cooperation and support the procurement activities of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme.

The agreement was signed by Mouza Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and H.E. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit, held recently at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The strategic decision reaffirms both entities' commitment to accelerating industrial development and offering innovative solutions to entrepreneurs operating in the infrastructure sector.

Most notably, the agreement seeks to accomplish key objectives –providing targeted procurement support programs for SMEs, connecting these enterprises with government and private sector entities across Abu Dhabi to capitalise on available procurement opportunities, and facilitating cooperation and participation in SME-focused programs and activities in the emirate to promote the sustainable development of the sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Mouza Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with ADPIC through this strategic agreement, enabling us to empower entrepreneurs and enhance their role in Abu Dhabi's vital infrastructure sector. The collaboration fuels our shared commitment to supporting SMEs and fostering an environment that promotes innovation and growth, which aligns with the forward-thinking vision of our wise leadership and Abu Dhabi's goals of building a more sustainable and advanced future.”

H.E. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, added,”This strategic partnership with the Khalifa Fund is a pivotal step in strengthening Abu Dhabi's economic ecosystem. Our collaboration underscores ADPIC's commitment to a holistic approach to infrastructure development. By actively supporting our SMEs and integrating them into critical infrastructure projects, we are fostering innovation and local content while also diversifying our supply chain, driving sustainable growth, and building a more resilient and inclusive economy for the future of our Emirate.”

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit serves as a comprehensive platform for policymakers, investors, developers, contractors, and industry experts from around the world to address emerging trends, showcase innovative solutions, and expand strategic partnerships that drive the development of resilient, integrated cities. By gathering industry leaders and innovators under one roof, the event seeks to promote excellence in the construction and urban planning sectors, ultimately raising living standards in accordance with Abu Dhabi's ambitious vision for sustainable development and economic prosperity.