Corcoran Genesis Welcomes Realtor Francisco Martinez To Launch Spring & Woodlands Expansion

Meet Francisco Martinez, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

- Nicole Freer, Broker, Owner, Corcoran GenesisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corcoran Genesis proudly announces the addition of Realtor Francisco Martinez to its growing roster of standout agents-coinciding with the brokerage's expansion into Spring and The Woodlands. With a background in healthcare and over five years of real estate success, Francisco brings empathy, integrity, and a hands-on approach that reflects Corcoran Genesis's client-first mission.A native Houstonian and longtime Spring resident, Francisco transitioned to real estate after more than a decade as a radiology technologist, where he specializes in interventional radiology and patient care.“Helping people is at the heart of everything I do-whether I'm explaining a medical procedure or guiding a client through buying their first home,” he said. That same service-minded approach has made him a go-to Realtor for first-time buyers, healthcare professionals, and families relocating across the Greater Houston area.Francisco's thoughtful service doesn't end at the transaction. From mowing acreage in Cut and Shoot to painting fences days before closing, he's known for going the extra mile to make the process seamless for his clients.“I don't just list homes-I partner with my clients and do what it takes to get it done right.”His primary markets include Spring, The Woodlands, Conroe, Porter, New Caney, and Cypress. A proud member of the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Francisco also plans to lead local community involvement, events, and outreach for Corcoran Genesis's new Spring office.“Francisco is exactly the kind of professional we're proud to grow with-humble, hardworking, and rooted in service,” said Broker/Owner Nicole Freer.“His presence will help strengthen our culture as we expand into new communities.”When asked about joining Corcoran Genesis, Francisco shared:“From the moment I attended their brokerage meeting, I knew I was in the right room. Nicole and Doug Freer are transparent, faith-driven leaders who walk the walk-and I'm honored to grow alongside them.”Francisco lives in Spring with his wife Daisy, their two children, and two dogs. In addition to real estate, he supports his wife's IV hydration business, IVida , a fusion of "IV and life" (Vida in Spanish). The drips play into their Mexican background with names like "La Luchadora," "Ponte las Pils," and "Sana Sana Colita de Rana."Francisco believes in staying active in the community-whether delivering homemade tamales to past clients or brainstorming local wellness and networking events.With a track record of excellence, authentic community ties, and a vision for elevating Corcoran Genesis in The Woodlands and beyond, Francisco Martinez is ready to help more families build their future-one move at a time.

