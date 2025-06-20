Diverse Logistics, An Argosy Portfolio Company, Acquires Massiano Logistics

WAYNE, Pa., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Logistics ("Diverse"), an Argosy Private Equity portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Massiano Logistics ("Massiano"). This is the second strategic acquisition for Diverse since Argosy's initial investment in May 2023.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Massiano Logistics specializes in white glove delivery, warehousing, and distribution of heavy goods, with long-standing expertise in high-quality furniture. Operating a non-asset network of delivery teams from facilities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and New Jersey, Massiano serves a diverse client base including 3PLs, furniture retailers, and designers. The acquisition further expands Diverse's growing network of distribution facilities which enable the company to provide both dedicated and co-mingled solutions to its clients.

"We are very excited about the merging of Massiano Logistics into the Diverse family," said John Ruskai, CEO of Diverse. "Massiano and their founder Alex Rodriguez bring valuable experience and deep industry knowledge to our big & bulky final mile delivery network, and we believe will be significant contributors to Diverse's future growth and success. We look forward to working together to continue delivering quality service and support to our customers."

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Massiano Logistics as we team up with Diverse," said Alex Rodriguez, Founder & CEO of Massiano Logistics. "I'm looking forward to leveraging our collective strengths and resources to scale our current regional footprint nationally with even more efficient and reliable services to our customers."

"Massiano is an excellent strategic fit for the Diverse platform," said Seth Wilson, Partner at Argosy Private Equity. "The Company's strong presence in key Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic markets aligns well with Diverse's existing footprint and offers opportunities to build regional density."

Diverse Logistics

Founded originally in 1998 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Diverse Logistics & Distribution is a leading 3PL provider of final mile delivery and installation services for big-and-bulky items. The company's non-asset logistics solution offers over 500 local delivery teams and a growing network of warehousing and cross-dock facilities. Diverse offers logistics services for everyday household goods such as appliances, electronics, furniture, mattresses, and fitness equipment.

For further information, please visit: DiverseLogistics .

Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to partnering with growing U.S.-based companies. Key sectors of focus include industrial services, specialized manufacturing, aviation products & services, and transportation & logistics. For over 30 years, Argosy Private Equity has partnered with more than 135 investments, often family or founder owned, with substantial potential to grow. Argosy manages a diverse portfolio across six funds and over $1.0 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025.

For further information, please visit:

Contact:

Argosy Private Equity

Sarah Busch

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity

