Liberia Wins Bid To Host The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Youth & Sports Development Centre

The Republic of Liberia is proud to announce through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that it has officially won the bid to host the ECOWAS Youth&Sports Development Centre (EYSDC), a key regional institution under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The decision was made following a competitive selection process initiated by the ECOWAS Commission in light of recent institutional relocations triggered by the withdrawal of some Member States from the regional bloc.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which led Liberia's bid to host one of the vacated ECOWAS institutions, welcomed the news with deep appreciation and a renewed sense of national pride. Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, extended heartfelt gratitude to ECOWAS member states.

“This is a historic moment for Liberia. We are honored to be entrusted with hosting the EYSDC and reaffirm our commitment to regional integration and youth empowerment,” said Foreign Minister Nyanti.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged the pivotal role of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the chief architect of Liberia's foreign policy, whose unwavering support was instrumental in the successful bid. She thanked His Excellency for his direct engagement with the vetting team that visited Liberia to assess Liberia's readiness. She also recognized Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei and his team for their strategic leadership throughout the process. Special thanks were also extended to Cllr. Cole Bangalu, Minister of Youth and Sports, for ensuring that the technical aspects of Liberia's proposal reflected the country's readiness to host such a vital institution. She also commended Mr. Morley Kamara, Economic Advisor to the President, for his support to the bid process, aligning it with Liberia's broader economic diplomacy agenda. The General Services Agency (GSA) was recognized for its effective coordination and oversight of the logistics and infrastructural details included in Liberia's application. The Minister further expressed appreciation to Senator Edwin Snowe, for his advocacy for Liberia to seek the hosting of a regional institution.

As background, Liberia had expressed interest in hosting three of four ECOWAS institutions namely, West Africa Health Organization (WAHO); ECOWAS Youth&Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) and Water Resources Coordination Centre (WRCC) previously located in Member States that have exited the regional bloc. Of the 12 countries eligible to bid, Côte d'Ivoire was selected to host WAHO, Guinea will host the WRCC, and Guinea-Bissau the RAHC. Liberia's selection as host of the EYSDC marks a significant achievement in its regional engagement and diplomacy. The successful bid not only enhances Liberia's standing in the ECOWAS community but also promises long-term benefits in the areas of youth engagement, education, sports diplomacy, job creation, and regional visibility. The Government of Liberia reaffirms its readiness to ensure a smooth and timely transition of the Centre's operations and infrastructure to Monrovia and calls upon development partners and stakeholders to support the next phase of implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to identify and optimize every opportunity for repositioning and rebranding Liberia.

