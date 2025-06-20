403
Africa's Arms Race: Military Spending Surges As Peace Efforts Falter
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reports African military spending reached $52.1 billion in 2024, marking a 3% increase from 2023 and a 22% rise since 2015.
This growth occurs amid record global defense expenditures of $2.7 trillion, the steepest year-on-year surge since the Cold War's end. North Africa drives this continental trend with $30.2 billion in military outlays, representing an 8.8% increase from 2023 and a 43% jump from 2015.
Algeria leads Africa's defense spending with $25 billion allocated to its military in 2025, consuming 21% of its entire government budget. Morocco follows with $13.4 billion, continuing their decades-long arms race fueled by tensions over Western Sahara.
Together, these North African rivals account for 90% of their region's defense spending. Meanwhile, conflicts intensify across the continent.
The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, captured major Congolese cities including Goma and Bukavu in March 2025, pushing deeper into mineral-rich territories. The Democratic Republic of Congo offered $5 million for M23 leaders' arrest, highlighting the conflict's escalation.
Uganda simultaneously seized Bunia, a city of 900,000 residents, ostensibly to counter Allied Democratic Forces militants. South Sudan teeters on the brink of renewed civil war.
President Salva Kiir placed First Vice President Riek Machar under house arrest amid economic crisis after Sudan's conflict damaged South Sudan's vital oil export pipeline. The government cannot pay military salaries or provide patronage payments to its political inner circle.
Ethiopia faces renewed tensions in Tigray, where forces linked to the Tigray People's Liberation Front launched attacks against the government-appointed Tigray Interim Administration.
Eritrea reportedly supports dissident TPLF factions, potentially undermining Ethiopia's regional ambitions. Russia maintains its African footprint despite Wagner Group's official exit from Mali after three years.
The Kremlin-controlled Africa Corps now replaces these mercenaries, focusing on training and logistics rather than direct combat. This strategic shift preserves Russian influence as Western powers reassess their continental roles.
Peacebuilding efforts face severe funding shortfalls. The new AU Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM ) requires $166.5 million for 2025-2026 but has secured only $16.7 million.
The mission also inherited $93.9 million in outstanding liabilities to troop-contributing countries from its predecessor mission. The cost of conflict devastates African development.
Between 1990 and 2005, conflicts cost Africa approximately $300 billion-equal to international aid received during the same period. On average, armed conflict shrinks an African economy by 15%, with the continent losing around $18 billion annually.
Military spending contributes significantly to external debt, particularly during post-war periods when debt accumulation accelerates fastest. This militarization-development tradeoff undermines Africa's economic potential.
Evidence shows military-political power damages democracy and development across the continent. Corruption flourishes in militarized nations, worsening political and economic instability through human rights violations.
CommentsNo comment