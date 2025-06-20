403
Inspiration, Sprott At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Inspiration Energy Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Friday. Inspiration announced the commencement of its Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography remote sensing survey over the highest-priority targets at its 100%-owned Rottenstone North Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. The Property spans approximately 4,512 hectares and lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $89.54 Friday. Sprott announced the closing of its previously announced upsized bought deal public offering pursuant to which 11,600,000 units of the Trust were issued at a price of US$17.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of approximately US$200 million. Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as sole underwriter for the Offering.
AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 Friday. No news stories today.
Argo Living Soils Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Aventis Energy Inc. (AVE) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Units BGI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.71 Friday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $182.70 Friday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.36 Friday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.97 Friday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $55.68 Friday. No news stories today.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.99 Friday. No news stories today.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 Friday. No news stories today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $200.59 Friday. No news stories today.
LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Friday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Friday. No news stories today.
Maritime Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Friday. No news stories today.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.86 Friday. No news stories today.
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.80 Friday. No news stories today.
NexMetals Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $7.05 Friday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.74 Friday. No news stories today.
Newmont Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $81.00 Friday. No news stories today.
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $121.01 Friday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.91 Friday. No news stories today.
Quantum Biopharma Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $46.81 Friday. No news stories today.
Skeena Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.89 Friday. No news stories today.
SSR Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.71 Friday. No news stories today.
Stack Capital Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.90 Friday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.18 Friday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $97.87 Friday. No news stories today.
Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $57.08 Friday. No news stories today.
