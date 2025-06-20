Herocovers And Carroll Shelby Licensing Launch First Personalized Car And Truck Covers That Mirror The Vehicle

MENAFN - GetNews) Agreement brings legendary American muscle into a new era of personalized protection, with handcrafted covers now available for GT-350®, GT-500®, Cobra®, Shelby Trucks, and more

Los Angeles, CA - In a move that blends modern craftsmanship with historic performance, HeroCovers has announced an official collaboration with Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc. to create fully customized car covers for Shelby American's most iconic models. The collaboration marks the first time that Shelby has authorized 1-of-1, photo-realistic covers that replicate the exact look and feel of the vehicles they're designed to protect.







“Shelby isn't just a car, it's a culture,” said Cody Brdar, Co-Founder of HeroCovers.“We're honored to work with Shelby, a brand that continues to define American performance. Our goal is to give Shelby enthusiasts something that matches the spirit of their build even when it's at rest. Is a cover worthy of the garage, the museum or the track paddock.”

At its core, HeroCovers is built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts - a brand founded on precision, passion, and the belief that automotive protection should be as personal as the car itself. With this new Shelby alliance, that philosophy takes on a legendary dimension.

“Carroll Shelby was a trailblazer who believed that his vehicles and gear should be world-class,” said M. Neil Cummings, Esq., Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing.“From pit shirts to vehicle accessories, everything must be made to perform and look great while doing it. These new covers will allow owners to show off the their vehicle while protecting them like a fitted glove. I personally will order one for each of my Shelby cars.”







From the powerful 427 S/C® to the unmistakable GT350® and modern GT500® cars, and now including the bold, performance-driven Shelby Truck lineup, the new HeroCovers x Shelby collection will feature custom-designed covers tailored to each owner's exact vehicle. Accommodations can be made for stripes, scoops, side pipes, and signature trade dress. Official licensing through Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc. ensures that names like COBRA®, SUPERSNAKE®, KR®, and CARROLL SHELBY'S SIGNATURE & INITIALS® can be authentically featured, creating a seamless blend of heritage and innovation.

The covers are engineered with the same meticulous care as the cars they clothe. HeroCovers offers three premium materials, each selected to match the lifestyle and needs of Shelby collectors: ● Standard Indoor : A sleek, satin-stretch option ideal for showroom storage and garage presentation. ● Diamond Quilt : A high-end, heavyweight indoor fabric with luxurious padding, perfect for display-quality vehicles. ● WeatherProof Outdoor : Built for durability and resilience, this option combines a UV resistant shell with a soft fleece lining for full exterior protection.

Each HeroCover is made-to-order and begins with a customer submitting photos of their vehicle. That is when the in-house design team creates a digital render for approval. This process that ensures the final product reflects the exact stance, features, and aesthetic of the owner's Shelby. Only after this render is signed off does production begin.

To amplify the launch, HeroCovers has tapped automotive icons Bill Goldberg, a longtime Shelby collector and former WWE champion, along with Matt D'Andria, co-host of CarCast and one of the industry's most trusted voices in performance builds, as strategic advisors.







“People spend years building their dream Shelby,” said D'Andria.“This is the final touch. HeroCovers created something I've never seen before - protection that looks as good as what it's protecting.”

The HeroCovers Shelby collection is available only at , with covers for all major Shelby models from the 1960s to present, including: ● 289®, 289 FIA®, 427®, 427 S/C® Shelby Cobra ● Shelby GT350®, GT350H, GT500® ● SUPERSNAKE®, KR®, Shelby trucks, and more

“This launch is more than a product release - it's a tribute to the vehicles that shaped performance culture,” Brdar. For Shelby vehicle owners who believe in form and function, and refuse to settle for generic protection, HeroCovers offers a bold new standard.”

About HeroCovers

HeroCovers is a premium automotive brand redefining vehicle protection through innovation, craftsmanship, and high-impact design. Known for its hyper-realistic, fully custom car covers, HeroCovers delivers precision-engineered products that do more than just shield a vehicle-they showcase it. Each cover is built from the ground up to mirror the exact silhouette, colors, and unique styling of the car beneath, creating a lifelike, photo-real impression even when the vehicle is fully concealed. Designed to meet the standards of serious collectors, show car owners, and enthusiasts alike, every HeroCover combines advanced materials with artisan-level tailoring to ensure an impeccable fit and lasting protection. These covers are engineered for both indoor and outdoor use, offering full-body protection from dust, UV rays, scratches, and the elements, all while preserving the aesthetic and presence of the car. Rooted in a deep passion for automotive culture, HeroCovers was created to elevate how iconic vehicles are stored, displayed, and celebrated. For more information, visit or follow @MyHeroCover on Instagram.

About Carroll Shelby Licensing

Automotive manufacturer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby is one of the most famous and successful high performance visionaries in the world. He was also a pioneer for modern automotive licensing programs; beginning in the 1960s, he began licensing his name and designs for various products. He founded Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc., which is the exclusive holder of trademarks and vehicle design rights for some of the most famous muscle cars and high-performance vehicles. CSL also holds trademark rights for Shelby-branded apparel, accessories and collectibles.

For more information about the company or licensing opportunities, call (310) 914-1843, fax (310) 538-8189 or visit carrollshelb , shelbylicensin or carrollshelbyinternationa .