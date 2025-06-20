123Invent Inventor Develops Basic Low-Voltage DC-Circuit Loop Analyzer (HOF-823)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved loop analyzer that can both monitor loop circuit voltage as well as provide DC power to the same loop circuit without changing the test lead connections to the instrument," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented THE LOOPER."

The invention provides a basic low-voltage DC loop circuit analyzer. In doing so, it would monitor loop circuit 0 - 30 Volt DC voltage. It also would provide 24 volt DC power for the operation of a loop circuit as needed for testing purposes. As a result, it saves time for the electrician or technician. Additionally, the invention features an innovative design that is easy to use.

THE LOOPER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Josue Pereira at 832-955-9057 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

