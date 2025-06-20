123Invent Inventor Develops Adjustable Wall Bracket For Fire Extinguishers (CSK-1028)
PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in fire protection and thought there could be a single wall bracket that enables you to easily install any size fire extinguisher," said an inventor, from Walland, Tenn., "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE FIRE EXTINGUISHER WALL BRACKET. My design eliminates the time and hassle of having to find the right size bracket."
The patent-pending invention provides one bracket that can be used for mounting different sizes of fire extinguishers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry multiple wall brackets when installing fire extinguishers. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use and mount.
The ADJUSTABLE FIRE EXTINGUISHER WALL BRACKET is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jeff Conley at 865-603-2661 or email [email protected].
