Stafanie Taylor Ruled Out Of South Africa T20is, Hector Earns West Indies Recall

MENAFN - IANS) Barbados, June 20 (IANS) In a blow to West Indies' plans ahead of their T20I series against South Africa, veteran batter Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out with a shoulder injury sustained during the third ODI in Barbados.

Taylor, a linchpin in the Caribbean side's batting order, was unable to take the field in the DLS-adjusted chase of 288, where West Indies crumbled to 121 all out. Her absence was felt as South Africa clinched the ODI series 2-1, despite Taylor's earlier contributions of 30* and 17 in the first two games.

Fast bowler Shawnisha Hector has been named as Taylor's replacement in the T20I squad. The 29-year-old Antiguan seamer, who debuted in ODIs in 2019, will be aiming to make her mark in the shortest format, potentially earning her maiden T20I cap. Hector's selection is a significant moment, as she remains the only woman from Antigua to have represented the West Indies at the international level.

The squad sees no major overhauls otherwise, with Chinelle Henry - who came in for Cherry Ann-Fraser during the ODIs - retaining her spot for the T20Is. Hayley Matthews continues to lead a side that blends experienced campaigners with exciting young talent.

The three-match T20I series begins on June 20 at the iconic 3Ws Oval in Barbados, with the second and third matches scheduled at the same venue on June 22 and June 24, respectively.

West Indies T20I squad:

Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.