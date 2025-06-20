BROAD ARROW ADDS THE FOURTH SHELBY COBRA EVER BUILT, CSX 2003, TO MONTEREY JET CENTER AUCTION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REMARKABLY PRESERVED 1962 SHELBY 260 COBRA, ONE OF THE ORIGINAL PROTOTYPE EXAMPLES, OFFERED FROM 36 YEARS OF CHERISHED LONGTERM OWNERSHIP | COBRA JOINED BY MODERN AMERICAN AUTOMOTIVE LEGENDS: HENNESSEY VENOM GT AND THE AMERICAN PERFORMANCE COLLECTION OF DODGE AND CHEVROLET ICONS

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is honored to announce the presentation of one of the earliest Cobras ever built, the 1962 Shelby Cobra, CSX 2003 , at its flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction on August 13-14, 2025. The highly significant and remarkably preserved Cobra is joined by additional modern American automotive legends, including a seldom-seen 2011 Hennessey Venom GT , and six cars offered from The American Performance Collection , led by a pair of highly optioned, extremely low-mileage limited edition 2017 Dodge Vipers.

The 1962 Shelby Cobra on offer at the Monterey Jet Center Auction, CSX 2003, is the earliest serialized Cobra that may be available for decades to come. As one of the only original prototypes extant, CSX 2003 was completed at Ed Hugus' European Cars dealership in Pittsburgh as the fourth Shelby Cobra ever built. Hugus, like Shelby, was an accomplished sports car racer-one of the few Americans to compete at Le Mans ten times-and it was at his suggestion that Shelby pursued AC Cars in England, whose aging Ace roadster needed a new engine supplier, for his fledgling sports car idea. Shelby seized the opportunity to install Ford's new small-block V8, but he lacked the funding and facilities to begin production. Hugus stepped forward as Shelby's first ally-agreeing to promote, finance, and even help build the first Cobras-a partnership that would literally launch the legend of the Shelby Cobra.

In early 1962, Hugus' best mechanics began installing the high-performance Ford 260 cu-in V8 HP experimental engines and Borg Warner four-speed transmissions into the AC aluminum British bodies, completing the very first Shelby Cobras for sale, including CSX 2001, the first production Cobra, and CSX 2003 through CSX 2007. This early effort was crucial to the Cobra's success: it bought Shelby enough time to secure Ford's official backing and set the stage for Shelby American's later triumphs on road and track.

CSX 2003 is one of the only prototype examples, in its original, untouched form, known to exist today. Alongside CSX 2004, Ford's Special Vehicles Team in Dearborn evaluated the Cobra as a prerequisite to signing any formal agreement with Shelby. Company engineers-including Henry Ford II himself-inspected and drove CSX 2003 during this period, examining its design and capabilities first-hand.

It was after this important testing period that the car was shipped to its first private owner, George Reed of Reed's Racing Rats Motors in Homewood, Illinois. In Reed's ownership, CSX 2003 was shown at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1963. Sometime after this appearance, the car entered a short chain of private owners from 1969 until 1989, when it met Mr. Richard“Doc” McAdam of Virginia, who would become its loving caretaker for the next 36 years.

Mr. McAdam acquired the car somewhat serendipitously. He had purchased a 289 Cobra one year prior. That car's previous owner later approached McAdam seeking to repurchase his former Cobra. McAdam agreed, but only under specific conditions:“only if you find me another Cobra, and if I approve, we can swap.” The 289 owner subsequently sourced CSX 2003 and presented it as a potential trade. Upon test driving the early Cobra, Mr. McAdam recognized its exceptional state of preservation and agreed to the trade.

A few years after acquiring CSX 2003, Mr. McAdam received an invitation through his daughter-a Ford employee at the time-to attend a special event celebrating Carroll Shelby, hosted by Ford Motor Company in Washington, D.C. At this gathering, he had the honor of meeting Shelby personally, who examined the Cobra, praised its exceptional condition, and signed the inner door of the glove compartment.

For the past 36 years, Mr. McAdam has cherished CSX 2003, even using the Cobra as his daily transportation to the hospital where he worked as a neurosurgeon. This daily use continued for many years until the Cobra's increasing value and rarity ultimately convinced him to retire it to climate-controlled storage. Even in retirement, however, the consignor and his sons would periodically exercise CSX 2003, ensuring it remained in proper working order while safeguarding its remarkable originality.

CSX 2003 is presented at Broad Arrow's Monterey Jet Center Auction in its original configuration of Olde English White over a red interior, and complete with its original Experimental HP 260 cu-in engine, transmission, and rear end ( Estimate: $1,500,000 - $2,000,000) . This beautifully maintained and well-documented Cobra would be a worthy centerpiece for any collector who appreciates the profound story and unrepeatable provenance of the early Hugus-built Prototype Shelby Cobras. Watch the trailer for a film on this Cobra's fascinating history here .

“I have had the honor and the pleasure of helping clients buy and sell numerous Shelby Cobras over my more than forty years in the collector car business, and CSX 2003 is undoubtedly one of the most original and most significant examples I've ever encountered,” says Donnie Gould, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions. “This car's very existence is tied to the Shelby Cobra's origin story, and its current long-term ownership history embodies what attracts so many of us to this great hobby to begin with. We're privileged to present CSX 2003 at our Monterey Jet Center Auction for what is surely an unrepeatable opportunity.”

Broad Arrow is delighted to present additional American automotive legends of the modern era in Monterey, led by a 2011 Hennessey Venom GT (Estimate: $350,000 - $450,000, Offered without reserve) . The car on offer is chassis 03 of a mere 13 Venom GTs produced between 2011 and 2014. Finished in a striking Venom Red exterior over a black leather and Alcantara cabin, it shows fewer than 2,300 kilometers from new.

The Venom GT inherited the timeless Anglo-American tradition of marrying raw American power with sophisticated British chassis architecture. It blends a bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque-sourced from Lotus-with a supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 V8 delivering 725 horsepower through a six-speed Ricardo manual transaxle. Carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, fully independent suspension and adjustable aero elements ensure stability at extreme speeds, while an Alcantara-trimmed interior, comprehensive instrumentation, and factory-fitted air-conditioning-likely having to do with the Venom's Texas origins-demonstrate that creature comforts were not overlooked.

The Venom GT offers a primitive, raw driving experience with the convenience of modern technology-a combination that appeals to today's younger, most active collectors. This is a low-mileage, speed-record-holding, ultra-rare American hypercar offered without reserve in Monterey, a moment not to be missed.

Alongside the Venom GT, the American Performance Collection is bringing modern American horsepower to Monterey in spades. The collection features six extensively optioned Dodge and Chevrolet performance icons that are among the finest examples available.

“The American Performance Collection offers modern American automotive ferocity at its finest, with over 4,000 horsepower represented by just six cars,” says Harrison Platz, Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions. “Each of the cars was acquired from new by the owner and they all maintain extremely low miles today. For the rising generation of car collectors, these are the future of the hobby, with each car offering the best specifications, most interesting color combinations, and some of the highest horsepower examples available for the model.”

The group includes:



2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR Extreme Aero Package , a virtually new, time-capsule example of Dodge's ultimate track-capable supercar. Finished in custom matte gold enhanced with Black GTS stripes over a Black leather and Alcantara interior, it is one of six“Black Stripe” editions built (Estimate: $325,000 - $375,000);

2017 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Aero Package , one of just 193 Viper ACRs built for 2017. Finished in optional Gunmetal Pearl, this is the ultimate street-legal track variant of the Viper with significant advancements in aerodynamics and suspension technology (Estimate: $270,000 - $300,000);

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock , handsomely specified in Smoke Show paint with Black Alcantara/Laguna leather interior and equipped with the Super Stock Package including beefed-up Brembo four-piston brakes, widebody fender flares, and drag-optimized components (Estimate: $90,000 - $100,000, Offered without reserve);

2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE , finished in Summit White with Satin Black hood wrap over a Jet Black interior with Red accents. This is a turnkey, road-legal track monster poised for both thrilling 650-horsepower performance and future collectability (Estimate: $85,000 - $95,000, Offered without reserve);

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible, optioned with the top-level 3LZ Preferred Equipment Group. Finished in Shark Grey Metallic with a Black Convertible top and a Kalahari interior, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a near-new example of one of the fastest convertible C7s ever produced (Estimate: $70,000 - $80,000, Offered without reserve); 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat , finished in Plum Crazy Pearl Coat over a Black Premium Laguna Leather interior. This is a virtually new example of the most powerful muscle car when new, rated at 707 horsepower (Estimate: $55,000 - $65,000, Offered without reserve).

Broad Arrow returns to The Monterey Jet Center in California for its fourth annual flagship sale on August 13-14. Held in conjunction with Motorlux-the best way to kick off Monterey Car Week-thousands of collectors and enthusiasts from around the world will be in attendance. The Monterey Jet Center auction will feature up to 150 desirable collector cars across all categories of the market, set to cross Broad Arrow's signature Monterey auction runway. Broad Arrow's 2024 Monterey Jet Center Auction totaled $71.5 million with an 85 percent sell-through rate, led by the 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion at $7,045,000.

Collectors interested in consigning to or attending the Monterey Jet Center Auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist at +1 313 312 0780 . Additional information on all lots to date as well as consignment information is available at broadarrowauctions.com.

Members of the media on official assignment are invited to apply for media credentials for The Monterey Jet Center Auction by writing to ... .

Ends.

