The Worlds First Fixed Fee Blockchain Appoints Former CFO Of Citigroup Finance
Breaking the Mold: VSC Introduces Fixed $4 Gas Fee
In a space dominated by volatile transaction fees and scalability challenges, VSC's flat-rate $4 gas fee provides predictable costs, greater accessibility, and enhanced user confidence.
"The $4 gas fee isn't arbitrary-it's carefully designed to balance network security and accessibility," said a VSC spokesperson. "We're removing the guesswork from blockchain."
VSC's hybrid consensus mechanism ensures high throughput and near-instant transaction finality, making it ideal for enterprise adoption and real-world applications such as asset tokenization.
Backed by this innovation, major platforms are already moving. Notably, BESC Exchange recently announced its migration from Solana to VSC.
"We believe VSC's infrastructure and economics offer the highest upside," said Brian, Executive at BESC LLC.
Strategic Leadership: Peter Ritchie Joins VSC
To support its rapid growth and sustainability-focused vision, VSC has welcomed Peter Ritchie-former CFO of CitiGroup Finance-to help drive global financial strategy.
Ritchie brings decades of institutional finance experience and will play a pivotal role in:
-
Designing blockchain-based sustainable finance frameworks
Advancing VSC's carbon initiatives
Guiding enterprise and institutional integration
"This isn't just about blockchain-it's about building a transparent, resilient financial future," Ritchie said. "VSC is uniquely positioned to lead that evolution."
Next-Gen Blockchain with Real-World Utility
With transparent network operations via VSC Explorer, deflationary tokenomics (including a $1 buy-and-burn per transaction), and a mission to bring blockchain to mainstream finance, VSC continues to build a robust, accessible, and sustainable ecosystem.
About Vector Smart Chain
Vector Smart Chain (VSC) is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to deliver cost predictability, transparency, and institutional-grade performance. Its fixed $4 gas fee and hybrid consensus mechanism power next-generation decentralized applications, real-world asset tokenization, and carbon market integrations.
Users can learn more at vsgofficial
