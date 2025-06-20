Michael Baker International Names Valorie Hargett Integrated Design And Advisory Business Development Executive For The Pacific Northwest, Southwest And California

Ms. Hargett joins Integrated Design and Advisory Strategy and Growth team focused on driving business expansion with private sector clients in high demand markets

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that Valorie Hargett has joined the firm as the Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) Business Development Executive for the Pacific Northwest, Southwest and California. In this role, Ms. Hargett joins the firm's Integrated Design and Advisory Strategy and Growth team, which is focused on driving business expansion with private-sector clients in high-demand markets like corporate, industrial, manufacturing, semiconductors, defense contractors, aerospace, life sciences, higher education and energy sectors. She will collaborate with leaders across Michael Baker's practices, markets and office locations to ensure that the firm's One Michael Baker strategy is applied to business pursuits, positioning the firm to win new work and better serve its clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Valorie to our Integrated Design and Advisory Strategy and Growth team, where her expertise will be instrumental in expanding our presence in key private sector growth areas," said Pankaj Duggal, President, Integrated Design and Advisory at Michael Baker International. "With a strong foundation in design and a proven track record in consulting, Valorie seamlessly integrates the art and science of design-thinking to drive innovation and problem solving. Her diverse background-spanning public and private sectors, corporate, water and wastewater, transportation, chemical, oil and gas, both nationally and internationally-enhances our ability to deliver our full suite of architecture, engineering (MEP, structural, fire protection, telecom), cyber security, cost management and consulting services across a wide range of industries."

Ms. Hargett brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to her new role with Michael Baker. Most recently, she was Vice President, Business Development, Rocky Mountain Region, with Jensen Hughes, where she led strategy for the growth and success of Fire and Building Safety Services with private sector clients in corporate, industrial, manufacturing, semiconductors, aviation and life sciences. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hargett spent 16 years with Jacobs as a Sales Leader and in Operations roles across multiple geographies in the U.S. and internationally, including Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and South Korea. She is also a former co-owner and principal of designAlliance, which was acquired by AECOM.

Ms. Hargett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Architecture at Colorado State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning three distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

