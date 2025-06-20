Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Sets Record As Fastest EV At Nürburgring (WATCH)

Xiaomi's aspirations for electric vehicles (EVs) were greatly bolstered when its SU7 Ultra model broke the lap record at the storied Nürburgring track in Germany. The production model of Xiaomi's high-performance electric vehicle became the quickest production EV to lap the circuit with an amazing lap time of 7:04.957.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which had been in first place with a time of 7:07.55 since September 2023, was overtaken by the record-breaking performance, which Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

Refined by the track and built for performance. As an EV, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has redefined the capabilities and speed of non-fuel vehicles. Stick around and witness what's to come! twitter/CBUYXaKqBl

- Xiaomi UK (@XiaomiUK) June 13, 2025

In his Weibo post, Lei Jun stated, "I think this record will be broken again soon." His post's accompanying photograph verified that the accomplishment was made on April 1, 2025. Professional racer Vincent Radermecker, who had piloted the vehicle during its early prototype tests, set the record with the lap.

What do we know about Xiaomi SU7 Ultra?

The production model's accomplishment comes after the prototype's test in October 2024, when it recorded a time of 6:46.874, which at the time made it the quickest four-door automobile ever tested on the circuit. The production car's record is noteworthy since it complies with all road-legal requirements, even though the prototype's time was faster.

On March 28, 2024, Xiaomi formally unveiled the SU7 sedan, a direct rival to Tesla's Model 3. Launched in February, the SU7 Ultra boasts an incredible 1,548 Ps of power. Starting at RMB 529,900 ($73,740), it costs more than twice as much as the standard SU7, which costs RMB 215,900.

With this achievement, Xiaomi becomes the first Chinese brand to top the Nürburgring EV lap record list. The SU7 Ultra joins a prestigious list of global performance EVs, putting Chinese engineering in the spotlight. This isn't just a car; it's a statement of Xiaomi's intent in the global EV race.

Powered by a triple-motor setup (2 rear, 1 front), the SU7 Ultra produces 1,548hp and 1,770Nm. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 1.98 seconds, rivaling even Formula 1 cars off the line. It's top speed exceeds 350 km/h, making it one of the fastest sedans-electric or otherwise-ever built.

Xiaomi is now gearing up for its next EV milestone with the YU7, its first electric SUV. Unveiled on May 22, the YU7 is expected to launch officially in July, expanding Xiaomi's growing automotive footprint. Pricing details for the SUV remain under wraps.