Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Why Is Monsoon Delayed, Despite Early Rains? Check

Kolkata Weather

The southwest monsoon arrived early in Bengal with much fanfare. But it hasn't yet reached South Bengal from the north.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there's no sign of the monsoon. Instead, temperatures will rise in the districts of South Bengal. Rainfall in North Bengal will also decrease from today.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures will rise in South Bengal districts starting today, Friday. Humidity will also increase, leading to discomfort.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in several districts of South Bengal could rise by 4 degrees Celsius in the next 3-4 days. Discomfort will also increase accordingly.

Dry winds or heatwave conditions are likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, and Birbhum in South Bengal from Saturday.

Relative humidity will increase in the remaining districts of South Bengal. The amount of water vapor in the air will increase. Uncomfortable heat will persist in the two 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, and other districts.

Officially, the monsoon is expected to arrive in South Bengal between June 8-10. The southwest monsoon has entered North Bengal ahead of schedule. But due to unfavorable conditions, there's no chance of the monsoon arriving in South Bengal until June 12, Thursday.

Scattered rainfall will occur in the districts of South Bengal. However, the heat and discomfort will not subside for now.

Rainfall will gradually decrease in North Bengal. There is a possibility of scattered light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

However, the remaining districts will be rain-free. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the districts of North Bengal in the next few days.

The Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon weakened after entering the state due to unfavorable conditions. The monsoon axis has also weakened. The western disturbance is strengthening accordingly. As a result, hot air is entering the state from the northwestern states.

Kolkata's maximum temperature today could be around 35 degrees Celsius. The sky will be cloudy. Scattered rain is possible. The temperature will gradually rise this week.