Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Navratri With Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra And Rohit Saraf In Sanskari Style

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor ushered in the festive spirit of Navratri with a traditional twist as she shared glimpses from the celebrations.

Joining her in the vibrant festivities were her "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" co-stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. In the images, the group can be seen striking a perfect balance of fun and sanskaar in their festive looks. On Thursday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos, writing,“Happy Navratri Sanskari style.”

In the first image, Janhvi, Varun, Sanya, Rohit, and Maniesh can be seen posing together for a group picture, all dressed in ethnic outfits. In the next few shots, the 'Dhadak' actress strikes solo poses for the camera. One picture shows Janhvi smiling while looking at Varun, while another captures her posing with Sanya.

Recently, the makers of"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" had released romantic track titled 'Tu Hai Meri.' Composed and sung by the duo Sachet-Parampara, the lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Speaking about the new track, Janhvi Kapoor shared,“Tu Hai Meri captures those delicate moments that speak louder than words. It's the kind of song that lingers in your heart. I can see people playing it on repeat when they're in love.”

Varun added,“Shooting Tu Hai Meri felt surreal. It's that kind of track that takes you back to the butterflies and innocence of falling in love. Sachet and Parampara have created something truly magical. I can already picture couples dedicating this song to each other everywhere.”

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming romantic drama brings together an ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul.“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is slated to hit theatres worldwide this Dussehra, on October 2, 2025.