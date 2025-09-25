'Well Done To Young Atiqa', J&K CM Highlights Kashmir's First Formula 1 Racing Prodigy

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday greeted the union territory's first Formula 1 racing prodigy, Atiqa Mir, who finished 4th recently in the European Karting championship held in Slovakia.

Omar Abdullah wished Atiqa Mir well and hoped one day she would secure the top position in the F1 racing championship.

“Well done to young Atiqa. Her natural talent & enthusiasm for racing shine through. I hope the day is not far when she will be first Kashmiri to race at the pinnacle of motor racing - F1. Keep up the good work Atiqa & best wishes always.”

Atiqa Mir is an 11-year-old Indian karting prodigy from Srinagar, who is making history in motorsport as the first Indian and Asian girl selected for Formula 1 Academy's 'Discover Your Drive' program.

Supported by F1, she recently achieved the best Indian and female result in a European karting championship, finishing fourth in Slovakia.

Inspired by her father, a former Formula Asia driver, she is currently competing against international drivers in Europe and the Middle East to reach Formula 1.

Mir began competitive karting in the UAE at age six. In the 2022–23 season, she was vice-champion in the UAE IAME National Karting Championship in the Mini R category.

In February 2025, she secured a podium finish at the IAME Summer Cup held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Mir became the first Indian female driver to qualify for the finals of the Rotax Euro Trophy in South Garda, Italy, in 2024.

Later that year, she won a race in the Micro Max category at the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy (RMCIT) held in Le Mans, France, becoming the first female racer to win a race in the series.

In January 2025, she joined the Babyrace Driver Academy in Italy to compete in the WSK Karting Series.

She also became the only Asian driver selected for the Iron Dames Young Talent programme in 2024.

In 2025, Mir was selected for the Formula 1 Academy's "Discover Your Drive" programme, which aims to develop young female talent in motorsport.

She was the only Asian and one of the youngest selected. Shortly after, she was signed by AKCEL GP, a UAE-based karting team affiliated with the F1 Academy.

Mir was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and moved to Dubai at an early age. She began racing electric karts recreationally before transitioning to professional karting.

Her father, Asif Nazir Mir, is a former national karting champion in India and has supported her racing career.