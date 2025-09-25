'Make In India' Transforms Country Into Global Manufacturing Powerhouse: Piyush Goyal
Eleven years ago, PM Modi launched 'Make In India' with a vision to revive Bharat's manufacturing strength.
“In these years, record FDI inflows, vast improvements in ease of doing business, our rise as the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally, soaring exports, and expanding defence production, all showcase how far we have come,” Goyal said in a post on X social media platform.
The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has generated massive investments and jobs,“while our vibrant startup ecosystem, driven by the enthusiasm and energy of our youth and women, has made India the world's third-largest hub of innovation,” the minister noted.
“This journey has been made possible because of the collective effort of our industry, MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, and every citizen who carries the spirit of Swadeshi in their heart,” he added.
The 11 years of 'Make in India' story is that of resurgence and the decades ahead will script a story of global leadership through an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, he noted.
Goyal also said that the world is witnessing India's defence manufacturing strength.
“Guided by the vision of PM Modi, the nation has scripted landmark achievements in indigenous defence production, reflecting the success of the 'Make in India' initiative,” the minister highlighted.
Last week, Commerce Minister unveiled a range of transformative initiatives to further boost the 'Make in India' scheme, on the occasion of the decade-long celebration of the flagship programme that has played a significant and productive role so far in the journey of making India self-reliant.
Goyal unveiled key initiatives developed by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and creating a future-ready, globally competitive logistics ecosystem in the country.
He also launched Logistics Data Bank (LDB) 2.0, advancing India's journey toward a digitally empowered, investment-ready, and export-competitive economy.
