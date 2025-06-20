Acne Awareness Month: Multi-Award-Winning Tolpa Acne Serum Sells Out

MENAFN - Pressat) This Acne Awareness Month, Tolpa's multi-award-winning Sebio 4 Molecule Serum which is highly effective at smoothing away acne blemishes - has completely sold out in the UK. The cult serum from Poland, which retails at Boots has won two beauty awards (Get the Gloss and Universal Beauty Awards ) already this year.

These awards, plus the fact that it really works in terms of helping those with skin that is recovering from the scarring left behind by acne, is flying off the shelves. This sell-out serum transforms the skin overnight by reducing the appearance of imperfections and calms skin to regain its balance, increasing hydration levels and reducing sebum secretion, so that the recurrence of imperfections is minimised. Post-acne discolouration is lightened and it reduces the appearance of imperfections by 45% (see details below). The skin looks renewed, smooth and even.



Other hit products in the Tolpa Sebio range for acne is their Tolpa Sebio Wash Gel with 2 Acids (AHA & LHA) . Poland's buzzy skincare brand, renowned for its powerful anti-acne treatments warns that Tolpa Dermo Face Sebio Wash Gel with 2 AHAs, which is the No 1 face wash within its anti-acne category in Poland - is also selling quickly, with stocks almost sold out, Tolpa is prioritising restocking, advising customers to act quickly before it's gone.

Acne awareness month is the perfect moment for those suffering from blemishes and breakouts, to try tolpa® dermo face , which is the dermatology-category skincare range creating a storm in its native Poland where it has become the cult skin care brand selling over 6.2 million products last year.

The brand works with the renowned consultant dermatologist, Dr Alia Ahmed as an independent consultant in the UK. Tolpa's 'heart' is in acne prevention, treatment and care. Available in the UK exclusively in Boots , the three products in the specialist Tolpa Sebio range are designed to rebalance the skin's barrier by taking a gentle, yet highly effective approach to combating breakouts and minimising the after effects of scarring.

Developed by tolpa.® skincare scientists and recommended by leading psycho-dermatologist, Dr Alia Ahmed, the UK range offers those suffering from acne issues a streamlined regime with products packed with skin actives to deliver a significant impact.

Dr Alia Ahmed, independent consultant to tolpa.® dermo face said:“I am seeing more patients with acne than ever before. I see so many stressed out patients in clinic who have been struggling alone with acne for some time and have been frantically trying product after product. Now is the time to stop! Paring back your skincare regime is an effective first step to calming stressed skin. Complex combinations of multiple products can exacerbate a cycle of skin issues, skin stress and ultimately imbalance the skin's delicate barrier. Tolpa.® dermo face provides the Sebio range which is great for those with acne. The other thing I advise is to look after your whole self. Self-care, destressing your mind and your body will help to lift you out of the stress and acne cycle.

“I particularly like the key ingredient Tolpa Peat which is in all of the tolpa.® skincare products. It has antibacterial and astringent properties. It contains potent antioxidants that soothe irritation and fight free radicals. Peat is well tolerated by sensitive skin and helps make it much more resistant to external factors since it strengthens the skin's barrier.”

Here are Dr Alia Ahmed's top tips to combat acne:

1. Sleep! Skin doesn't heal as quickly when the body is exhausted. Your cortisol levels become elevated and you are depriving your body of that important overnight regeneration period. Try to get at least one hour, ideally two of your sleep hours before midnight.

2. Drink! I advise patients to drink at least one and a half litres of water a day – up to two litres. This isn't just for skin firmness it is actually for full body hydration, which in turn benefits your skin. Your microbiome balance and gut health are key, and detoxifying through drinking water is important.

3. Nourish! I recommend healthy fats like Omega-3 which you can find in fish and probiotics. Fermented foods are known to reduce inflammation – try introducing things like kefir and sourdough into your diet. Then during the winter, take vitamin D supplements too.

4 . Minimise! I recommend a simple skincare regime including the Tolpa Sebio Face Wash with 2 Acids AHA+LHA, and then the Tolpa Sebio Max Effect 4 Molecule Serum which is a fantastic product to help minimise and smooth away marks that can be left by acne scars. Finish by massaging in the Tolpa Sebio CICA Night Cream – and then get a good night's sleep!

Product information:

tolpa.® dermo face Sebio Max Effect 4 Molecule Serum (20ml / £9.99) transforms the skin overnight by reducing the appearance of imperfections and calms skin to regain its balance, increasing hydration levels and reducing sebum secretion, so that the recurrence of imperfections is minimised. Post-acne discolouration is lightened. The skin looks renewed, smooth and even. This serum reduces imperfections, reduces sebum and smooths skin.

Reduces the appearance of imperfections by 45% (reduces porphyrin levels).

Reduces sebum secretion by 68% and smooths the skin by up to 40%.

If used regularly:

Minimises the visibility of pores by up to 56% after one week of use.

Brightens discolouration by up to 32% after four weeks of use.

Instrumental and dermatological tests on a group of 59 people. Tested in the Dermatology, Venereology and Allergy Clinic of Wroclaw Medical University, Poland.

tolpa.® dermo face Sebio+ Face Wash Gel with 2 acids: AHA+LHA (195ml / RRP £8.99) is designed to cleanse deeply and gently exfoliate skin with oily advanced acne using particles. This wash gel calms active acne lesions and acne prone skin. It also helps reduces the formation of post-acne hyperpigmentation, leaving skin cleansed, mattified, and no longer feeling tight. AHA & LHA remove keratinised epidermis cells without irritation or rubbing.

Deeply cleanses and gently exfoliates the skin.

Unclogs pores.

Instrumental and dermatological tests. Tested in the Dermatology, Venereology and Allergy Clinic of Wroclaw Medical University, Poland.

tolpa.® dermo face Sebio+ CICA Cream (40ml / RRP £10.99) is a night treatment that works on bad acne as you sleep. It is ideal for sensitive, mixed or oily skin with active acne. It also helps minimise bacteria and reduces spots, whiteheads and blackheads whilst unclogging pores and hair follicles – as well as smoothing skin discolouration. CICA cream reduces sebum secretion plus delivers a long-lasting mattifying effect.

Increases skin's hydration by 12% immediately after use.

Delivers a long-lasting normalisation of sebaceous gland functioning – up to 24 hours.

Instrumental and dermatological tests on a group of 42 people. Tested in the Dermatology, Venereology and Allergy Clinic of Wroclaw Medical University, Poland.



