The Rise Of Virtual Co-Working: A Game Changer For Remote Workers And Solopreneurs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 19, 2025 7:15 am - In response to the growing challenges of isolation and distraction among remote workers and solopreneurs globally, a new virtual community - The Power Pulse - officially launched this month to support professionals no matter where they log in from.

According to a 2025 Pew Research Center study, 75% of employed adults globally will work from home at least some of the time this year. The GEM 2024/2025 Global Report: Entrepreneurship Reality Check says that solopreneurship is booming: as of 2024, 50% of entrepreneurs worldwide are solo entrepreneurs, and 76% of those solopreneurs do so remotely at least part-time.

But while remote work offers freedom and flexibility, it can also come with a quieter cost: loneliness. Beyond productivity and routine, many are missing something deeply human – connection. Sadly, Gallup's latest State of the Global Workplace Report states that 25% of fully remote employees worldwide report experiencing loneliness at work, compared to just 16% of on-site workers and 21% of hybrid workers.

The Power Pulse is designed to help independent professionals find structure, connection, and support in their work week through live co-working sessions and peer-led development spaces. The community kicked off with its flagship offer, Power Hour – a one-hour virtual co-working session held every Monday at 11am (BST), where participants log in, set a focus, and work silently alongside others doing the same. The session includes optional pre- and post-session chats for casual check-ins and light networking.

Later this year, The Power Pulse aims to expand to include Power Peers, a structured peer support service offering themed accountability groups, wellbeing check-ins, guest speakers, and resource-sharing.

“Through countless conversations and networking, we saw a clear need: a space that offers connection without the commitment of a physical co-working setup. That's how Power Hour was born – a simple, effective idea: show up, sit down, and work – together.”, comments Terry White, co-creator of The Power Pulse and founder of Quandary Pond – Personal Life Coaching and Hypnotherapy.

Terry says,“Post-COVID studies have consistently highlighted the impact of prolonged remote work on mental wellbeing and productivity. Research into concepts like the Hawthorne Effect and body-doubling also shows that simply working in the presence of others – even virtually – can significantly boost focus, accountability, and motivation.”

Whether you're a freelancer, creative, lifelong learner, solopreneur, small business owner or remote employee looking to get more done without going it alone, The Power Pulse provides a low-pressure, high-impact solution: a sense of rhythm, friendly accountability, and a built-in peer community – all from the comfort of home.

