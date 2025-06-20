HM Shah Urges K'taka BJP To Intensify Fight Against 'Corrupt' Cong Govt: State BJP Chief Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has advised the state BJP leadership to intensify their fight against the "corrupt" Congress-led government in the state.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that he, along with former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and senior leader Aravind Bellad, met Home Minister Shah earlier on Friday morning.

"We discussed the political situation in the state and current developments," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday night.

BJP leader Vijayendra also criticised the Congress-led state government for taking decisions aimed at appeasing minorities.

"Just yesterday, the government increased the reservation for minorities under the Housing Department from 10 to 15 per cent," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring justice for all -- Hindus and minorities alike -- based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'. The PM's Kisan Samman scheme benefits farmers of all communities and religions by providing Rs 6,000 annually. It is not limited to Hindus alone," Vijayendra emphasised.

"Similarly, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme is not restricted to Hindu girls. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is practising divisive politics. When the BJP is fighting for justice on one side, the Chief Minister's conduct is an insult to his position," he alleged.

He also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is running a "Tughlaq Darbar," having forgotten that he is in office to serve the people.

"In the coming days, the people of Karnataka themselves will give the government a fitting reply," he added.

Reacting to a query, Vijayendra confirmed that discussions would be held with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other JD-S MLAs before the Legislature session for better coordination.

Responding to queries about the viral audio clip of Congress MLA B.R. Patil alleging that bribes are being taken for housing allocations in the state, the BJP leader said, "Since the Congress came to power in the state, they have turned the government into the ATM of their high command. They used to accuse the previous BJP government of 40 per cent corruption. Today, if you ask common citizens or businessmen, they openly speak of 100 per cent corruption. Even ruling party MLAs have exposed this."

He alleged that no work gets done in any state department without paying bribes and accused even the Chief Minister of being complicit in corruption.

"The audio clip by Congress MLA B.R. Patil is a small example. People are fed up with this (Congress) government," Vijayendra said.

When asked about the harassment by microfinance agents in the Chief Minister's own constituency, the BJP leader noted that CM Siddaramaiah had earlier promised legislation to address such issues.

"He had made big speeches then. If this is the situation in the Chief Minister's own constituency, what must the rest of the state be going through?" he asked.

He noted that the issue had even been discussed in the Assembly, yet no concrete steps have been taken.

"This (Congress) government is not taking anything seriously," he said, while criticising the Congress-led state government.

Vijayendra also took a jibe at the Congress government's response to the recent stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebration on June 4 that led to deaths of 11 people, saying that now the state government is talking about bringing new laws after such a disaster.

He concluded by saying that the state government has lost its focus on development and is instead mired in corruption, which is causing immense hardship to the people of Karnataka.

Responding to another query, he said that the BJP is working to resolve minor internal issues within the party.