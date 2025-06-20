Nephrostomy Bag Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Nephrostomy Bags Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The nephrostomy bag market size has grown robustly in recent years with expectations of continual growth. The market is set to grow from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of kidney diseases, increasing awareness of urological conditions, growing elderly population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing post-surgical care procedures.

What Is The Expected Growth Rate Of Nephrostomy Bag Market?

In the near future, the nephrostomy bag market is expected to continue its strong growth. The market size is foreseen to climb to $1.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of urological cancers, growing demand for home healthcare solutions, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, supportive reimbursement policies, and expanding access to healthcare in developing regions.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of Nephrostomy Bag Market?

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders, surgical procedures and growing geriatric population are propelling the growth of the nephrostomy bag market. Chronic kidney disease, characterized by the kidneys' inability to filter blood effectively, is on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Surgical procedures, especially those related to urological conditions, also drive the market growth. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, due to improvements in healthcare and medical technologies, contribute further to the market growth.

Which Key Industry Players Are Influencing The Nephrostomy Bags Market?

Major companies contributing significantly to the nephrostomy bags market include Coloplast, Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanxin Medical, Vitality Medical, Remington Medical Inc., UreSil LLC., Praxisdienst, Rufa Products, Lifevv, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific, Coloplast, AngioDynamics Inc., WellLead Medical Co. Ltd., PFM Medical AG

How Is The Nephrostomy Bag Market Segmented?

The Nephrostomy Bag Market is segmented by:

1 By Type: Sterile, Non-sterile

2 By Material: Polyvinyl Chloride PVC And Polyurethane PU, Silicone, Other Materials

3 By Usage: Disposable, Reusable

4 By Capacity: 100-500 Milliliters ml, 500-1000 Milliliters ml, Above 1000 Milliliters ml

5 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Are There Regional Insights Into Nephrostomy Bag Market?

North America accounted for the largest share in the nephrostomy bags market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the nephrostomy bags market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

