AZCOMP Technologies Announces Nationwide Expansion Of Revenue Cycle Management Services

- Loree OlsenMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AZCOMP Technologies, a long-time leader in medical billing software and support, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services for independent medical practices.After 25 years of helping practices streamline operations through technology, AZCOMP is now offering a full-service billing solution that combines expert medical billing, claims management, and reimbursement optimization for practices across all 50 states.“We've spent decades helping practices solve billing problems from the software side,” said Loree Olsen, Director of RCM Services at AZCOMP Technologies.“Now, we're solving the entire billing equation with a national, fully-managed RCM service that gives doctors peace of mind and puts more money in their bank account.”AZCOMP's RCM services are powered by a team that includes ARIA Health Services, named Best in KLAS for Ambulatory RCM Services in 2024 and 2025. This gives practices access to top-tier billing talent, specialized Medisoft and Lytec expertise, and proven systems for increasing collections while reducing administrative overhead.Why National Expansion Matters:With increasing complexity in medical billing, staffing shortages, and rising labor costs, more practices are turning to trusted third-party partners to manage the revenue cycle. Until now, AZCOMP's services were limited to a regional client base. With this national rollout, practices from New York to California can now benefit from:Expert coding and claims submissionDenial and AR follow-upPayment posting and patient billingReal-time reporting and transparencyEHR and practice management integrationBuilt for Independent Practices:AZCOMP's RCM offering is purpose-built for independent practices that want better performance without giving up control. Whether a practice is overwhelmed by billing errors or simply tired of hiring and re-training staff, AZCOMP delivers a high-performing, worry-free billing experience backed by 25 years of industry experience.How to Get Started:Independent practices interested in learning more can schedule a free consultation and revenue cycle analysis by visiting:About AZCOMP TechnologiesAZCOMP Technologies is a trusted Revenue Cycle Management partner serving independent medical practices across the United States. With over 25 years of experience in healthcare technology and billing solutions, AZCOMP helps practices simplify operations, improve cash flow, and take control of their financial future. From complete RCM services to credentialing, enrollments, and medical billing staffing, AZCOMP is committed to helping practices thrive-without the headaches of doing it all in-house.

