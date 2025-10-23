QIMC Announces Inauguration Of Corniche Park Towers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) announces the inauguration of its Corniche Park Towers, CPT, located in a unique and distinguished location on the Doha Corniche. Swissotel Group also announced the opening of its first hotel in Qatar, Swissotel, and its Swissotel Residences Park Towers Doha, located within the CPT project. The complete project is owned by Tarweej Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of QIMC.

The Swissotel complex includes a hotel comprises 342 modern rooms and suites with all the amenities and services, along with 121 luxurious residential units bearing the Swissotel brand.

Sheikh AbdulRahman bin Mohamed bin Jabor Al-Thani (pictured), Chairman of QIMC Board of Directors, stated that this project is part of the company's strategy to enhance its investment portfolio, increase the its real estate assets, and diversify sources of income, which will positively impact QIMC long-term profits and cash flows, and consequently shareholders' share of profits.

The project is also in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable development by building a strong and diversified economy capable of competing, contributing to the diversification of sources of income and consolidating Qatar's position as a distinguished global destination in the tourism sector.

It is worth mentioning that QIMC owned this land located in a prime site on the Doha Corniche and had planned to develop and utilize it as an investment project consisting of (a hotel, residential apartments, administrative offices), which will have an important impact on the company returns.