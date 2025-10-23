403
Trump rejects reports of approving Ukraine’s use of long-range missile
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that the United States had authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles for attacks deep inside Russia.
“The Wall Street Journal story on the U.S.A.’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is fake news!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. He added, “The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!”
As stated by reports, the remarks followed a Wall Street Journal article citing US officials, which claimed that the Trump administration had lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s use of certain long-range missiles supplied by Western allies. The article noted that the officials anticipate Ukraine may carry out additional cross-border strikes using British-made Storm Shadow missiles, which can be subject to US limitations due to their use of American targeting data.
