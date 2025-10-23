QFC Chief Legal Officer Named Among Legal 500 GC Powerlist Middle East 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Nasser Al-Taweel (pictured), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has been named in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist Middle East 2025. The recognition honours the region's leading General Counsel and senior in-house lawyers for their exceptional leadership, achievements, and influence in the legal profession.

This marks the sixth time he has been included in the prestigious list, having been featured in 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Nasser Al-Taweel assumed the role of QFC's Chief Legal Officer in 2015. In this capacity, he leads a team of internationally qualified lawyers and legal counsel with extensive expertise in both common and civil law, while also overseeing the QFC's Monitoring & Enforcement Department, and Company Registration Office. Al-Taweel ensures the QFC Authority's (QFCA) adherence to global best practices in corporate governance and compliance, and his efforts to advance the QFCA's vision of being a leading business and financial centre in the region led to the adoption of innovative technologies and models to enhance efficiency and facilitate growth. Al-Taweel also currently acts as the and Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

On this achievement, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, remarked,“Nasser's continued recognition in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist is a testament to his remarkable leadership, which has been instrumental in aligning our legal and regulatory framework with international best practice. It also reflects QFC's commitment to providing a trusted and competitive platform for businesses and reinforcing Qatar's position as an ideal investment destination in the region.”

Commenting on his recognition, Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO & Chief Legal Officer, QFC, said,“It is an honour to be once again included in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist Middle East. This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of the dedication and expertise of the entire QFC Legal team."